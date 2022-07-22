Further details surrounding the Desus and Mero split have been revealed.

According to Vulture, sources have confirmed that the pair’s decision to part ways was due to allegations against their manager, Victor Lopez. Reports reveal that “five separate sources” shared that the two disagreed about Lopez being asked to stop attending tapings.

Lopez was asked by Showtime to “no longer attend tapings or appear in meetings,” after “several formal complaints” were made about his behavior.

The manager of the pair has been accused of “asshole behavior, including bullying, screaming and generally making people on the show feel bad,” per the report.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “Desus & Mero” show came to an abrupt halt after their decision to pursue “separate creative endeavors.”

“The illustrious @desusnice and @thekidmero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward,” read a tweet from the network sharing the news. “It’s been a good run, fam.”

Furthermore the statement shared that Desus and Mero “have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators.”

While Desus, whose real name is Daniel Baker, allegedly agreed with Showtime’s decision to prevent Lopez from attending further tapings and meetings, his counterpart reportedly was not down with the move.

Per the report, The Kid Mero, whose given name is Joel Martinez “felt loyal” to Lopez after having worked with him for years.

Although the Showtime series launched in 2019, the Desus and Mero brand has been around for years. Following the network’s announcement that the show was ending, Desus took to social media to express his gratitude for the support of their fans.

“Shouts to Showtime [and] shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. Proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come,” Desus said in a tweet on Monday afternoon (July 18).

At this time neither Showtime or representatives for the duo have responded to the claims.