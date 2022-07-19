Yesterday (July 18), fans were shocked to learn that the hit Showtime TV series “Desus & Mero” was coming to an end. The late-night comedy show ran for four seasons before its rather abrupt termination. As fans try to process what could have happened, former show host Desus Nice (whose real name is Daniel Baker) has left us with a few parting words.

“Shouts to Showtime [and] shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. Proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come,” Desus said in a tweet yesterday afternoon. As the funnyman thanked his staff and showed gratitude, it appears the split could have been on amicable terms. Just minutes before Desus’ tweet, the show’s official Twitter account also posted a farewell message. “Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It’s been a good run, fam,” it read.

The pair had been with Showtime since early 2019. The final episode of “Desus & Mero” aired on June 23 and featured baseball great Derek Jeter as a guest. Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter shared a statement from Showtime. “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward,” the network began. “Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23,” it said in part.

Along with Jeter, the series featured prominent guests such as Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Denzel Washington. Fans were sure to send them well-wishes as news of the split spread. “​​I hope Desus and Mero are both doing OK! Many years of cranking out a show or a podcast as a creative partnership is a lot of pressure and work (work, work and emotional work!) No show is worth your peace of mind. Don’t forget there are humans behind the content we love to consume,” one person tweeted.

We look forward to seeing what the future holds for both of these talented Black men.

