In lieu of the lovers’ holiday, Through The Static unveils a new single titled “Peace Of Mind,” a beautifully soulful number that, as he explains via press release, is centered around his search for “healing” in the midst of the proverbial chaos:

“This song is about being a black male trying to find his place. With social media and news dictating how we should live; it seems we all need a moment of healing. This is showing a more vulnerable side as I navigate through life in search for just a peace of mind.”

Directed by ATU Studios, the accompanying visual for the Beat Bucha, Willy Yanez, and Amnesia James-produced effort sees Through The Static enjoying dinner with his significant other (played by Stacey Lashawn). Unfortunately, their mostly one-sided conversation seems to break down, with the producer/singer-songwriter trying to express his feelings on the relationship. The clip ends with him attempting to gift Lawshawn with flowers, only to be met with a cold response.

Following the release of “Peace Of Mind,” Through The Static took to social media to further broke down what caused the creation of the multi-layered track:

“This song shows a more of a vulnerable side of the human experience. Navigating through open feelings as we learn how to coexist in a social media-driven world. Anxiety comes from different angles at all times we’re all looking for that ‘Peace of Mind.'”

A man of many hats, Through The Static has both collaborated and shared stages with the likes of Outkast, Doja Cat, Odd Future, Lil B, Stalley, SZA, and more. Currently, he’s said to be working with actor/artist Lakeith Stanfield on his debut album.

Press play on Through The Static‘s “Peace Of Mind” below. The track is expected to appear on his forthcoming EP In Case Of Emergency.