Today (Jan. 28), Coi Leray drops off her latest single “Anxiety,” which sees production from Dr. Luke, Rocco Did It Again!, lil aaron, and Ryan OG. As the title reveals, Coi can be heard opening up about her mental health, which seems to be exacerbated by her current fame:
“Yeah, I still got anxiety, that’s why I keep it on me, sometimes I feel like, can’t trust no one around me, there’s another side of me but I don’t even show it, ’cause I got way too many people eating off me, been through depression, and I learned my lessons, so I count my blessings and run it up, but I still got anxiety, that’s why I keep it on me, sometimes I feel like, can’t trust no one around me…”
Since the release of the Lil Durk-assisted hit “No More Parties,” Coi Leray has continued to treat her fans to a slew of loose singles, including “BIG PURR (Prrdd)” with Pooh Shiesty, “Bout Me,” “At The Top” with Kodak Black and Mustard, “Okay Yeah!,” “TWINNEM,” and — just last month — “Medicine,” another multi-layered offering that sees Coi using vices to numb her emotions:
“Bitch I need a medic, I’m so sick, pour me another cup cause bitch I need it, I’ma go roll me a blunt, blunt, watch me fight my demons, I’ma go fuck me a check up, blow it all in Neimans, being broke is a sin…”
As previously reported by REVOLT, Coi took to social media late last year to reveal that Durk provided her with advice when she was ready to hang everything up:
“Almost gave up one day and he told me don’t ever stop. Most artist show love from a distance on some weird shit but this man right here believed in me, believed in No More Parties and been behind me ever since.”
Press play on “Anxiety.”