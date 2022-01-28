Today (Jan. 28), Coi Leray drops off her latest single “Anxiety,” which sees production from Dr. Luke, Rocco Did It Again!, ​lil aaron, and Ryan OG. As the title reveals, Coi can be heard opening up about her mental health, which seems to be exacerbated by her current fame:

“Yeah, I still got anxiety, that’s why I keep it on me, sometimes I feel like, can’t trust no one around me, there’s another side of me but I don’t even show it, ’cause I got way too many people eating off me, been through depression, and I learned my lessons, so I count my blessings and run it up, but I still got anxiety, that’s why I keep it on me, sometimes I feel like, can’t trust no one around me…”

Since the release of the Lil Durk-assisted hit “No More Parties,” Coi Leray has continued to treat her fans to a slew of loose singles, including “BIG PURR (Prrdd)” with Pooh Shiesty, “Bout Me,” “At The Top” with Kodak Black and Mustard, “Okay Yeah!,” “TWINNEM,” and — just last month — “Medicine,” another multi-layered offering that sees Coi using vices to numb her emotions:

“Bitch I need a medic, I’m so sick, pour me another cup cause bitch I need it, I’ma go roll me a blunt, blunt, watch me fight my demons, I’ma go fuck me a check up, blow it all in Neimans, being broke is a sin…”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Coi took to social media late last year to reveal that Durk provided her with advice when she was ready to hang everything up:

“Almost gave up one day and he told me don’t ever stop. Most artist show love from a distance on some weird shit but this man right here believed in me, believed in No More Parties and been behind me ever since.”

Press play on “Anxiety.”