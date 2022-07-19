It’s been almost a full year since Kingpen Slim liberated his last full-length effort Blurred Lines, a 10-track body of work with contributions from fellow hometown heroes Black Cobain and ANKHLEJOHN. Since then, he’s remained somewhat off the radar from a musical standpoint — presumably, the Beam Up talent returned to the studio to cook up some new heat for fans to enjoy.

Last month, Kingpen kickstarted what is hopefully a new album campaign with “Sinner In The Synagogue,” a hard-hitting effort that’s full of replay-worthy references about the D.C. rapper‘s faith, past misdeeds, and what he’s endured to reach his current point of success:

“Just a sinner in the synagogue, having dinner wit’ the demigods, first guest to the Last Supper, matched gold chains wit’ these brass knuckles, rock Pennys to the pentecost, still tithe dollar bills when they hymn the gospel, cut the coke ’til it trim your nostrils, learn how to stay afloat, had to swim wit’ monsters…”

Just last week, Kingpen continued to build on that new momentum with “Tequila Straight,” a more-relaxed vibe that turns the listeners’ focus towards a vivid story about love and relationships:

“I had a girl, I wanted bitches, I got bitches, want a girl, sometimes I drink tequila straight, sometimes I drink it in a swirl, first I met you in the city, then I took you ’round the world, and now I’m lickin’ into every single crook around your pearl, first you brought me ’round your family, then you brought me ’round your girls, I had to find out on my own, I couldn’t find out on referral…”

Taking a different approach from the norm, both “Sinner In The Synagogue” and “Tequila Straight” come with short, social media-exclusive clips that help bring the vision of both songs to life. Check out Kingpen Slim‘s latest drops — produced by LOOKDAMIEN! — below.

