Over the weekend, Melii shared her brand new Medusa EP. The freshly released project clocks in at just over 15 minutes thanks to six well-rounded tracks. To keep her momentum going, the NY-bred artist paired the release with the official music video for “Ain’t Loyal.” The MidJordan-directed clip sees Melii in her element as she gets ready to go see a special someone, but leaves the viewer with a cliffhanger instead. On the track, Melii speaks on the realities of some relationships:

Want me to be your lady lately baby, I ain’t walking around with all this pain inside I’m singing/ All this vengence on my brain, don’t be a victim of this thinking/ You don’t seem to understand it, you gon’ feel it once that damage is done/

Late last year, Melii blessed her fans with a two-song EP titled Winter in New York City, which contained “Would You Let Me Go?” (produced by Kieta Perez and Power) and the TT Audi, My Best Friend Jacob, and SlickMadeThat-backed “Hey Stranger.”

It’s been three years since Melii liberated the seven-track offering MOTIONS, which came with a single feature from Gyptian. In that same year, the Tory Lanez and Meek Mill-aligned talent also liberated phAses, a body of work that saw collaborations alongside Odalys, Lanez, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie across 14 tracks.

In one of few interviews done recently, Melii shared her best advice for other artists. “Get an actual lawyer that’s not from the label or from people around. Sit down and think about it,” she said. “Don’t rush in just because of the money, and always weigh your options. Because now, distribution deals is a thing. Before, it wasn’t too much of a thing. Always look for an alternative, look for what’s best for you. Sometimes, taking a deal is the best.”

Be sure to press play on Melii’s brand new music video for “Ain’t Loyal” down below.