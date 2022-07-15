There is always room for some new talent in the music industry and multi-faceted artist Melii is certainly one of the hidden gems currently. The New York rising star has only two projects under her belt for now and with both having been filled with some audio dope, her future is looking mighty bright! These days, artist may step on the scene with a major hit single (thanks to the backing of Tik Tok, in most cases) and take off that way. However, in Melii’s case, she’s going slow and steady and is for sure moving at the perfect pace on her rise to stardom. Today (July 15) Melii drops off her latest EP Medusa, adding on to the summer vibes.

no cause @Melii music always makes me feel like that bitch 😌✨🫶🏼 — littt ♡ (@litzyperez70) July 14, 2022

The Dominican singer recently launched her new content series “Melii Mondays” where she releases a music video every Monday until August 8th. Her latest visual, “Mala,” is definitely a slept on record that deserves all of the praise it deserves down the stretch. To be honest, this might be the visual that people come across on Youtube and realize they have been snoozing on Melii this entire time. The sultry music video adds great substance to the record and provides the right amount of summer energy.

Born with the natural gift of entertaining and a love of music, Melii has been a star in the making and cross genre shining recording artist since her early years. An artist whose charismatic demeanor, contagious flow and unique voice brought her a ranking as #6 on Billboard’s 2018 Next Big Sound Chart, Melii has been solidifying her position in music as a force to be reckoned with. Check out Medusa now!