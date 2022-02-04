Late last year, Melii blessed her fans with a two-song EP titled Winter in New York City, which contained “Would You Let Me Go?” (produced by Kieta Perez and Power) and the TT Audi, My Best Friend Jacob, and SlickMadeThat-backed “Hey Stranger,” which sees the Harlem multi-talent speaking to a former lover that she’s apparently grown apart from:

“Hey, what’s up, stranger? Feel like I don’t know you anymore, you got too much pride, gettin’ worse than before, look you in your eyes, they don’t glow like before, guess the fire burnt out, ain’t who ignites it anymore, you won’t even come down to my side anymore, gave you all my love, guess you needed more, all them girls is cute too, I see you finessin’, but, you know the mantra, send you off and send you my blessings, yeah, but you know that I was different for you…”

The accompanying clip for “Hey Stranger” sees Melii heading to the movies with a love interest, who — after a short time — begins engaging with somebody he’s cheating on the NYC star with. After getting caught, Melii then heads out to dinner solo, before being picked up by none other than “Power” star Michael Rainey, Jr. to continue her night.

It’s been a few years since Melii liberated the seven-track offering MOTIONS, which came with a single feature from Gyptian. In that same year (2019), the Tory Lanez and Meek Mill-aligned talent also liberated phAses, a ridiculously slept-on body of work that saw collaborations alongside Odalys, Lanez, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Hopefully, she’ll be blessing with a new full-length effort sometime in 2022.

In the meantime, fans can press play on the video for “Hey Stranger” below. If you missed it, you can enjoy the short-but-sweet Winter in New York City here.