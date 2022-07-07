By Regina Cho
  /  07.07.2022

Back in April, Yungeen Ace blessed the masses with his latest body of work All On Me, which contains 17 songs and additional features from Kodak BlackBoosie Badazz, Baby23, Toosii, Spinabenz, and YBeezy. The project was led by well-received singles like “Life of Sin,” and “B.A.M.” This week, the Florida-bred rapper returns to share his latest offering, “Merch It.” The official accompanying visual arrives courtesy of Jay Kastle and sees Yungeen going off into the night with his crew as they ride around to the sound of his hard-hitting lyrics:

Uh, I just skrrted off and did the dash on ’em (Skrrt) 5.56, I just dropped this mask on ’em (Dropped this mask on ’em)/ Redrum hitter, they know I murder shit (They know I murder shit), out here on that block, that’s where I left jit (That’s where I left his ass)/ Uh, he did what to Ace? Tell him, “Merch it, n***a” (Tell him, “Merch it, n***a”)/

Bag hit, tell him how I’m feelin‘, I’ll send any n***a (I’ll send any n***a) uh, I just say the word, they gon’ get up with ’em (They gon’ get up with ya)/ Uh, money do the talk, I don’t hear a n***a (I don’t hear a n***a)

The aforementioned All On Me follows 2 Broken 2 Heal, Yungeen Ace’s joint album with Nuski2Squad that made landfall last year. That project saw 10 hard-hitting songs and a single assist from FastMoney Goon. The album’s lead collaboration with Kodak Black earned a peak position at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Triller Chart. 2021 also saw Ace liberating Life of Betrayal 2x, complete with collaborations alongside Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, King VonYFN LucciG Herbo, and more.

Be sure to press play on Yungeen Ace’s brand new “Merch It” music video down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Yungeen Ace

Trending
Watch

Alex Isley | 'Identity Through Music'

REVOLT sat down with singer-songwriter Alex Isley to discuss the power and identity she has ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
Watch

Kenyon Dixon | 'Identity Through Music'

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kenyon Dixon opens up about the musical legends who inspired his career and ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

WNBA stars and the battle for gender equality in sports

“REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” host Kennedy Rue sits down with WNBA star Jonquel Jones to ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.01.2022
View More