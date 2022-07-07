Back in April, Yungeen Ace blessed the masses with his latest body of work All On Me, which contains 17 songs and additional features from Kodak Black, Boosie Badazz, Baby23, Toosii, Spinabenz, and YBeezy. The project was led by well-received singles like “Life of Sin,” and “B.A.M.” This week, the Florida-bred rapper returns to share his latest offering, “Merch It.” The official accompanying visual arrives courtesy of Jay Kastle and sees Yungeen going off into the night with his crew as they ride around to the sound of his hard-hitting lyrics:

Uh, I just skrrted off and did the dash on ’em (Skrrt) 5.56, I just dropped this mask on ’em (Dropped this mask on ’em)/ Redrum hitter, they know I murder shit (They know I murder shit), out here on that block, that’s where I left jit (That’s where I left his ass)/ Uh, he did what to Ace? Tell him, “Merch it, n***a” (Tell him, “Merch it, n***a”)/

Bag hit, tell him how I’m feelin‘, I’ll send any n***a (I’ll send any n***a) uh, I just say the word, they gon’ get up with ’em (They gon’ get up with ya)/ Uh, money do the talk, I don’t hear a n***a (I don’t hear a n***a)

The aforementioned All On Me follows 2 Broken 2 Heal, Yungeen Ace’s joint album with Nuski2Squad that made landfall last year. That project saw 10 hard-hitting songs and a single assist from FastMoney Goon. The album’s lead collaboration with Kodak Black earned a peak position at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Triller Chart. 2021 also saw Ace liberating Life of Betrayal 2x, complete with collaborations alongside Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, King Von, YFN Lucci, G Herbo, and more.

Be sure to press play on Yungeen Ace’s brand new “Merch It” music video down below.