Last week, Louie Ray blessed the masses with the fourth installment of his Still Grinding series, a 20-song effort with contributions from Lil Migo, Icewear Vezzo, YN Jay, Trip Star, and Baby Money. The project was preceded by top tier standouts like “Closer Than Close” and “Bar Louie,” along with a wealth of loose drops that presumably didn’t make the final cut.

In addition to Still Grinding 4, fans also received a visual for the single “I’ont Sleep,” which is full of the boastful, carefree bars that Louie Ray is well-known for:

“I got so high last night, shit I think I woke up on Mars … all my niggas driving foreigns, we could switch out cars, without niggas puttin’ they paper behind me, I became a star, niggas got so much to say but sittin’ in they cars, or sittin’ on the couch, ain’t eem got nowhere to start, I could show these boys some shit, sure I hurt they heart…”

The accompanying clip for “I’ont Sleep” comes courtesy of 2M Digital and brings viewers to Louie Ray’s Flint, Michigan stomping grounds. In addition to traversing through different neighborhoods, Ray and his crew (including fellow peer RMC Mike) show off plenty of jewelry and high-end whips throughout.

Still Grinding 4 follows April’s Lougramz, Louie Ray’s joint effort with YSR Gramz. This year also spawned the nine-song High Stakes, another collaborative release that Ray created alongside LA SkyyWalker. Outside of his own work, Ray provided his special brand of bars on relatively recent songs like Pretty Brayah’s “Boomerang,” Trae Tha Truth‘s “Sky Scraper,” IUR Jetto’s “Italy Flow,” Wayne616’s “WIZARD KELLY,” YSR Gramz’s “Humble,” and Rio Da Yung OG‘s “Cold Hearted.” Given his prolific output, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Ray decided to liberate a few more bodies of work before the end of 2022. Press play on Still Grinding 4 and “I’ont Sleep” below.