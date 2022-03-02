By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2022

Last month, RMC Mike dropped off his latest body of work Junior Season, which continues the theme created with 2019’s Rookie Season and 2020’s Sophomore Season. This go ’round, fans are able to enjoy 14 dope cuts and collaborations alongside Louie Ray, YN Jay, Skilla Baby, and Rio Da Yung OG.

Just before March arrived, the Flint rapper unveiled a new visual from that project for “All Or Not,” a quality slow burner that sees him reflecting on his past struggles and keeping his focus on building his wealth:

Still remember all them days when we ain’t have nothin’, I couldn’t wait until that day to get a bag pumpin’, dropped outta school early to make some fast money, you try to run up with that bag, you a crash dummy, we grew up poor, man, my family never had money, turnt into a thief, I started stealin’ Unc’s stash money, then I cut into big bro, like throw a bag on me, I hit the block for 30 days straight and made some mad money…”

The accompanying clip for “All Or Not” comes courtesy of Balanced Visualz and keeps things pretty simple with shots of RMC Mike catching vibes outside in the rain, all while showing off his truck, his jewelry, and his Lakers gear. Viewers will also find him in the studio, pouring up before creating some music in the booth.

Outside of his Season series, RMC Mike has also been keeping the streets fed via some well-received joint efforts with some of his peers — one example being his Bedrock Babies EP with YSR Gramz. Last year, he teamed up with KrispyLife Kidd for Judgement Day and reconnected with the currently incarcerated Rio for the third installment of their Dum and Dumber series.

Press play on “All Or Not” — and, if you missed it, Junior Season — below.

