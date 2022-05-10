By Jon Powell
  05.10.2022

It looks like Rio Da Yung OG isn’t letting his current legal issues stop his forward movement. Last week, the Flint, Michigan talent dropped off a new single titled “Cold Hearted,” a SAV-produced effort that features his brother Louie Ray and sees the two rapping about their high-end lifestyles:

“I was born in the middle of the street, bustin’ back to back, bitch, I got the pistol on repeat, catch me in a playground pouring liquor on a freak, nigga took a shot at me now his picture on a tee, cut a beat on, bitch, I be tripping, but not feet, .223 on me, bet these bitches tickle then sting, 30 Gs on me, I might just go spend it on a piece, 30 grams on me, hit it one time I got 60 G’s, believe it or not, I go Ripley’s on a beat…”

Courtesy of 0 Degrees Entertainment comes a matching visual that sees Louie Ray and other peers like RMC Mike and YN Jay showing their support for the incarcerated Rio, complete with “free Rio” t-shirts, stacks of money, and more. In addition, viewers can also catch some footage of Rio’s hometown throughout.

Early last year, Rio Da Yung OG was hit with a five-year prison sentence for a gun possession charge (“in furtherance of a drug crime”) that he received back in 2019. Shortly after the sentencing, he took to social media to spread the unfortunate news to his fans:

“I’m doing 5 years for some shit I ain’t know was going on but I take full responsibility cause I know what comes wit this street shit. Thank you god for putting me through this situation cause it really opened my eyes and show me how to deal wit people.”

Press play on “Cold Hearted” below.

