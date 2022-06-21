In a couple of months, Aitch will finally liberate his long-awaited debut LP Close To Home. To date, the forthcoming effort has been led by the singles “1989,” “Just Coz” with Giggs, and “Baby” with Ashanti, the last of which has since earned Aitch a Gold certification in the UK.

Yesterday (June 20), the Manchester emcee unveiled another track from Close To Home titled “In Disguise,” a LiTek and WhYJay-produced offering that features an assist from London singer Bakar. The track sounds like Aitch is trying to connect with a love interest who is hesitant because of his fame and popularity:

“Yeah, face so fuckin’ fine, it’s bait, I’m lookin’ twice, shame you’re not lookin’ mine, but, they do say love is blind, fame gets put aside, I take my aim, you duck and dive, yeah, any place, I’m up inside, just ain’t the same, it’s nothin’ right, yeah, know you like the finer things, every night, step in designer skins, all you need is your diamond rings, but, if you don’t reply, I can’t buy you things, board the plane, we fly Havana, cut the chase, let’s fly the matter…”

Aitch initially found himself at the forefront of UK hip hop via his 2019 EP AitcH20, which contained eight songs and additional contributions from TyReezy, ZieZie, MoStack, and Steel Banglez. That project both peaked at the number three position on the UK Albums chart and crossed the Silver certification mark. AitcH20 also spawned the singles “Taste (Make It Shake)” and “Buss Down,” both of which scored Aitch well-deserved Platinum plaques. A year later, Aitch would continue his momentum with Polaris, another top ten success that boasted the AJ Tracey and Tay Keith-backed “Rain.”

Press play on Aitch and Bakar’s “In Disguise” below. Close To Home makes landfall Aug. 19.