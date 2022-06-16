By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2022

Back in May, AJ Tracey paid a visit to the Power 105 freestyle show On The Radar, where he appeared to debut a full-blown song on the microphone. Today (June 16), this theory proves correct with the official release of “Seoul,” a Ruuben, GoodJobLarry, and MD$-produced offering that serves as a message to both Tracey‘s supporters and detractors:

“I told bro, ‘Let it go’ and I meant it, I don’t care if this car gets dented, I paid full price and this ‘star ain’t rented, in the backseat, windows tint up, no drink up, but them shots, we sent it, I got a thirst for revenge, I’ll quench it, told the plug, ‘Throw me big weight, I’ll bench it’, I’m in the VIP with a bad gyal lurkin’, no RiRi, I got this one workin’, never had to take girls to the Shard or Bond Street, but the same ting still gherkin’, Djokovic for the love I’m servin’…

Along with “Reasonable,” “Seoul” raises hopes that a new body of work from AJ Tracey is arriving sometime this year. If so, it would follow the 2021 sophomore album Flu Game. That project contained 16 songs with additional contributions from NAV, Digga D, T-Pain, Kehlani, Millie Go Lightly, SahBabii, MoStack, and Mabel. Flu Game was a big commercial success for the West London talent, landing at the number two position on the UK Albums chart. It also took the number one spots on both the UK R&B Albums and UK Independent Albums during its first week of release. In addition to his solo work, the past year also saw him jumping on notable tracks like Gorillaz’s “Jimmy Jimmy,” M1llionz’s “Provisional Licence,” KILLY’s “Dead Faces,” Mahalia’s “Roadside,” D-Block Europe’s “Make You Smile,” and Rema’s “FYN.”

Press play on AJ Tracey‘s “Seoul” below.

