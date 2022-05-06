It’s been a touch over a year since AJ Tracey released his sophomore LP Flu Game, which saw 16 songs and additional appearances from NAV, Digga D, T-Pain, Kehlani, SahBabii, Millie Go Lightly, MoStack, and Mabel. Since then, the British star has continued to deliver dope contributions to songs like Gorillaz’s “Jimmy Jimmy,” M1llionz’s “Provisional Licence,” Big Zuu’s “Big Eats,” KILLY’s “DEAD FACES,” Mahalia’s “Roadside,” D-Block Europe’s “Make You Smile,” and Rema’s “FYN.”

This week, he marks his official return to the proverbial fold with “Reasonable,” a drill-inspired offering that sees production from Manso, Rio Leyva, and Taz Taylor. The track essentially sees Tracey boasting about his and his crew’s high-rolling lifestyle:

“Now I’m in NY, big Visa, I know Esther, ask gang, I’m a big investor, got a fast yute at the front like Leicester, Jamie, big chefs, no Oliver, Gordon when he’s on the go with a Ramsey, girl’a always tryna call man anti, can’t say no when they try and fling panty, got my girl come and box mans headtop, I ain’t tryna go back home to a passer, big rocket, send a yute NASA, don’t believe him, he’s a well known gasser…”

“Reasonable” also sees an accompanying video courtesy of Klo Vizionz. Throughout the black-and-white clip, viewers can see Tracey mobbing heavy in different areas within his West London stomping grounds, all while others break out into difference dances.

In a past interview with HOT 97, AJ Tracey spoke on where his rap moniker was derived from:

“What I was doing outside, I used to spend all my money on Armani, and Armani was lit in London at the time, and the logo has a little button that says ‘AJ.’ … And then, after that, there’s a guy in my hood, and his name’s Stacey … if he’s got a female name, and people are taking him serious, that’s a scary brother…”

Press play on “Reasonable” below.