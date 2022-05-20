Big news for Aitch fans — this summer, the Manchester talent will be unveiling his long-awaited debut LP Close To Home. Earlier this week, he took to social media to speak on the forthcoming project:

“This one means a lot. The past 4 years have been crazy thank you to everyone that’s been involved I can’t appreciate you enough, whether you been here from the start or not I got nothing but love … A lot of different emotions went into this I can’t wait to share it with u lot! Came this far without dropping an album and that’s all because of you , thank you for being patient with me…”

Today (May 20), Aitch unveils a new visual from Close To Home titled “1989,” a Mark Ralph and WhYJay-produced effort that sees Aitch giving listeners a true taste of his hometown, complete with an opening from Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder and a sampling of The Stone Roses’ “Fool’s Gold.” All of that is topped off with the clever, rewind-worthy bars that Aitch has become popular for:

“Young A-I-Tizzy-CH, pull up in a G-Class when I’m on the E-state, all you gonna see is rats when you got some cheesecake, so my brothers T-rap, see your food and T-ake, Dom Péri in the glass, we don’t do no cheap dates, I just spent like three racks, put a bag on each plate, when she back it, she’s bad, when I clap it, she’s great, but she’s actin’ all sprung, think I had her T-Pain’d…”

Aitch further explained the meaning behind the lively number on his Instagram:

“Always feel like I missed out on back in the day, from the stories I hear it was way better back then … obviously I’ve not figured out how to time travel yet so this is the closest I’m gonna get…”

Press play on “1989” — and check out the official artwork for Close To Home, out Aug. 19 — below.