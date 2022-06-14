When the clock strikes midnight (June 15), J. Stone will unveil his new album The Definition of Sacrifice, a continuation of his previous releases The Definition of Loyalty and The Definition of Pain. Back in April, he generated some serious momentum for the forthcoming drop with “No Time,” with production and hook duties handled by Swizz Beatz. Yesterday, Stone and Swizz delivered a remix of “No Remix,” with an additional verse from Jadakiss, who adds to the song’s cold piano loop with some of his hardest rhymes to date:

“I do this for the ones that have no sense of direction, I’m talkin’ ’bout life, I ain’t talkin’ ’bout GPSing, he just gettin’ right, they talkin’ ’bout he be flexin’, but I forgot, bitch ass niggas, they need affection, they hit the town, they need some bottles, they need a section, you know me, get me some weed, get me an Effen, I do my work, I make it home, and that’s a blessin’, a nigga get shot in the dome and that’s a lesson…”

Chronologically, The Definition of Sacrifice will follow last year’s Stoney Montana 2 and Stoney Montana 3, the direct successors to 2017’s Stoney Montana that were released a week apart in September. Both bodies of work saw notable assists from Symphony Green, OhGeesy, Rimpau, Cuzzy Capone, Mitchy Slick, Killa Twan, TeeFlii, Celly Ru, and more.

Check out J. Stone, Swizz Beatz, and Jadakiss‘ “No Time (Remix)” below, along with the full tracklisting for The Definition of Sacrifice.

The Definition of Sacrifice tracklist: