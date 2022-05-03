Earlier this week, J Stone announced his forthcoming album, The Definition Of Sacrifice, which completes his “Definition” trilogy. The project will feature appearances and production from Young Dolph, Swizz Beatz, Jadakiss,, Mozzy, OT Genasis, Styles P, K Camp, and Lumidee. Paired the new album announcement, J Stone also released a new single, “Weekend.” Equipped with a feature from the late and great Young Dolph, the track captures the exciting feeling that comes with making it to the end of a week:

Every day week like the weekend, every day feel like the weekend, every day feel like the weekend/ I wish every day was the weekend, every day I get fresh just to go shopping/ Is today Saturday? When the new J’s droppin’?

“Working with Dolph was like working with Nipsey, the chemistry, sharing game of the independent grind with each other, and us having the same drive. Dolph would FaceTime me almost every other day about shooting the video. Sadly, the unbelievable tragedy happened that hit me almost just as hard as Nip’s passing,” J Stone said via press release of the collaboration. “But I’m sticking to the script and the plans we both had for ‘Weekend’ because that’s what Dolph would have wanted. Anthem of the year, better yet a lifetime.”

Last year saw the release of two J Stone projects, The Definition of Pain and Ground Zero. The new project is equipped with 18 tracks in total and boasts features from impressive and respected names like the late great Nipsey Hussle, T.I., Dom Kennedy, T-Pain, Mike D’Angelo, Dave East, and more. Ground Zero is a collaboration project with Pacman da Gunman. Prior to those two projects was 2019’s The Definition of Loyalty. J Stone also confirmed in a new interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast that a posthumous Nipsey Hussle album is definitely happening at some point.

You can press play on “Weekend” by J Stone featuring Young Dolph down below.