Last year, 22Gz liberated his fourth official mixtape The Blixky Tape 2, which originally contained 13 songs with notable assists from Jackboy, Foolio, SPMB Bills, CoachDaGhost, Balenci, and more. Some months ago, he decided to release a deluxe edition of that project, adding on 10 new tracks and a new collaboration alongside Internet Money (“Loyalty”).

Following his recent visual drop for “Keep a Blixky” comes another from The Blixky Tape 2 (Deluxe) for “Spin,” a Teddy Da Don and MuddiGold-produced offering that sees 22Gz keeping with his usual street-oriented raps:

“We made ’em spin, spiral, we made ’em twirl, we made ’em viral, they be like, ‘Tu, they be jackin’ yo dance yo’ sound, how the fuck they don’t like you?’ It’s ’cause I’m a Gangster Disciple, niggas just copy what I do … They say that Tu got the sweets, that lil’ nigga went viral, opp niggas know if they run up on me, they ’bout to go viral, I send my youngin to spin, he ridin’ the bike through, I call up Yak, he’ll snipe you, I send my dogs to come bite you, you never met a nigga that was loved by his rivals, sniper the Blixky, I’m drippin’ Amiri with Michael’s…”

Courtesy of Brandon Collins comes a matching visual for “Spin” that sees 22Gz and his crew breaking out dance moves to the music at night. He can also be seen repping his gang while riding shotgun through the streets in a high-end vehicle.

Back in 2017, 22Gz unveiled 22 Blixky, a five-track body of work with assists from Envy Caine, Yungjay, Breezo Blixky, Nas Blixky, and NiikoSuav. He followed that with 2019’s The Blixky Tape and 2020’s Growth & Development, collaborating with the likes of Kodak Black and Quin NFN.

Fans can press play on 22Gz‘s “Spin” video below.