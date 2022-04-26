Just before 2021 came to a close, Jackboy delivered a new single titled “Letter To God,” an AXL Beats and Jumpman 4x-produced offering that unveils a lot of reflection from the Florida rapper. He then closely followed that up with recent cuts like “All We Got,” “Pardon Me,” and now “Prize” this week. Featuring an assist from Lexxstasy, the newly released “Prize” track sees Jackboy in a reflective state of mind as he acknowledges his lover is still around after all the relationship turmoil:

Surprise you’re still around after all the shit I put you through, surprise you’re still around after they told you to cut me loose/ I’m glad you stayed to help me out cuz I needed you the most, I’m glad you stayed to help me out when anybody was close/ She see me everyday she say I’m her rolling friend, she’s addicted to the cash she say she dont want no other man

She’s addicted to the cash she say that I’m her rolling guy, told her she my only one that why I treat her like a prize/ I treat her like a prize that’s my lil trophy

It’s been a few months since Jackboy dropped off his last project Jackboy 2, the sequel to last year’s Jackboy. This go ’round, the Haitian-American star blessed the masses with 15 hard-hitting cuts and a couple of contributions from Money Man and Fireboy DML. Since that album’s release, Jackboy delivered some notable singles and collaborations, including Cheque’s “No One Else,” AXL Beats‘ “Motorbike,” Slimelife Shawty’s “Pick Your Side,” TEC’s “Art Of War,” and Money Man’s “No Fema” — he also unveiled the emotionally charged “Don’t Force My Hand,” which is largely considered to be a message to his former collaborator Kodak Black.

Be sure to press play on Jackboy’s brand new music video for “Pardon Me” down below.