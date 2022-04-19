Just before 2021 came to a close, Jackboy delivered a new single titled “Letter To God,” an AXL Beats and Jumpman 4x-produced offering that unveils a lot of reflection from the Florida rapper. He then closely followed that up with “All We Got,” and now returns this week to present “Pardon Me.” The freshly released offering arrives with an accompanying clip directed by frequent collaborator Skinny WhiteBoi, which sees Jackboy take a trip to Diamond Boyz jewelry shop and flex all day long:

Pardon me, I don’t feel like none of you n***as is hard as me, pardon me, cause they was goin to school while I was out committing robberies/ Pardon me, but I feel like they bitches and they fake, I done ran up all these dollas, why the fuck you think they hate/ Pardon me, I’m puttin up big numbers ain’t no stoppin me

Pardon me, just iced out my whole gang like we a hockey team, pardon me, but I just fucked your bitch all in her face/ These n***as claim they opps but low key wanna take my place, I came up in the game, I wasn’t lookin for no friends

It’s been a few months since Jackboy dropped off his last project Jackboy 2, the sequel to last year’s Jackboy. This go ’round, the Haitian-American star blessed the masses with 15 hard-hitting cuts and a couple of contributions from Money Man and Fireboy DML. Since that album’s release, Jackboy delivered some notable singles and collaborations, including Cheque’s “No One Else,” AXL Beats‘ “Motorbike,” Slimelife Shawty’s “Pick Your Side,” TEC’s “Art Of War,” and Money Man’s “No Fema” — he also unveiled the emotionally charged “Don’t Force My Hand,” which is largely considered to be a message to his former collaborator Kodak Black.

Be sure to press play on Jackboy’s brand new music video for “Pardon Me” down below.