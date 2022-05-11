A little over a year ago, 22Gz blessed the masses with his fourth mixtape The Blixky Tape 2, which came with 13 cuts and additional features from Jackboy, Foolio, SPMB Bills, CoachDaGhost, Balenci, Jahh Floxk, and Saint Laurent Sour. Back in February, the Brooklyn emcee decided to upgrade that project with The Blixky Tape 2, adding on 10 additional songs — including the opener “Loyalty” with Internet Money.

Another track, the equally hard-hitting “Keep a Blixky,” sees 22Gz keeping with the hard-hitting, street-oriented subject matter that’s made him one of NYC’s drill biggest artists to date:

“Louis, Amiri, shorty said she ain’t tryna fuck with no nigga that’s scary, I keep it near me, I know some hatin’ niggas wanna see me get buried, niggas better not spare me, he gon’ get left if he think that he movin’ too leary, whole lotta blicks in thе function my steppers gon’ up it them clips wе be dumpin’, soon as he slip we gon’ brush ’em, fuck it, faceshot they gotta rush ’em…”

Courtesy of Brandon Collins comes a matching visual for “Keep A Blixky” that sees 22Gz and his crew out in what looks like a wooded area at nighttime. It’s at this location where viewers can catch the artist high-end cars and cash — he’s also seen pouring out tequila for his fallen soldiers.

22Gz first began making some big waves on the scene with 2017’s 22 Blixky, a five-track offering complete with contributions from Envy Caine, Yungjay, Breezo Blixky, Nas Blixky, and NiikoSuav. He continued to build on his momentum with 2019’s The Blixky Tape and 2020’s Growth & Development, collaborating with the likes of Kodak Black and Quin NFN. Hopefully, there will be plenty more to come from 22Gz before this year’s end.

In the meantime, check out “Keep A Blixky” — and, if you missed it, a full stream of The Blixky Tape 2 (Deluxe) — below.