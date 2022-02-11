Today (Feb. 11), Internet Money tapped in with rising star 24kGoldn for their latest single “Options.” The collaborative effort is another taste from Internet Money’s forthcoming body of work titled IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW. This isn’t the first time Goldn linked up with the crew, as he was featured twice on Internet Money’s debut album B4 The Storm. On the new “Options” track, 24kGoldn glides over a beat courtesy of the hitmaking producer collective:

If you had options, then why’d you even stick around, long enough for me to find out/ Fuck all emotions, you call me any day at night, you expectin’ me to pick up?/ When you lied enough for me to believe you’ll never change at all, if you had options, then why’d you even stick around /Long enough for me to find out/ First you lied to me, then you cried to me, you can act like you care but you obviously/

A few weeks ago, they released “Flossin’” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, which debuted at #72 on the Billboard Hot 100. Back in August, producer collective Internet Money blessed the masses with their debut album B4 The Storm, a 17-track body of work that featured virtually all of your favorite artists — Trippie Redd, Lil Keed, Young Nudy, Future, Swae Lee, Juice WRLD, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Wiz Khalifa, Kevin Gates, NAV, and more.

Last year, 24kGoldn dropped off his El Dorado project, which saw 13 tracks with additional assists from DaBaby, Future, Swae Lee, and iann dior — the last of whom contributed to the chart-topping mega-hit “Mood.” A considerable success for the San Francisco star, the album landed within the top 25 of the Billboard 200 and earned 24kGoldn a well-deserved Gold certification.

Be sure to press play on Internet Money and 24kGoldn’s brand new single “Options” down below.