Last month, Pusha T returned to the fold with his fourth studio LP It’s Almost Dry, which contains 12 songs and production mainly handled by heavyweights Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. The project proved to come out on top as an ultimate success, as it has officially grabbed the top slot on the Billboard 200 and debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated May 7.

It’s Almost Dry earned 55,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 28, according to Luminate. Streaming activity comprised 83% of the hip-hop album’s first-week unit total. Of It’s Almost Dry’s 55,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 45,500 (equating to 59.11 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 12 tracks), album sales comprise 9,000 and TEA units comprise 500.

The latest offering from the album is the freshly released visual for “Call My Bluff.” Directed by Omar Jones and Onda, the accompanying clip for “Call My Bluff” intersperses scenes of Pusha enjoying dinner with an unknown group of people with more sinister shots of what appears to be a murder in progress. One particular scene shows Pusha T in a plastic-covered room by himself, eating a steak and laughing at random while henchmen sterilize the area in the distance.

It’s Almost Dry was led by some pretty strong singles like “Neck & Wrist” featuring Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams and also “Diet Coke.” The project boasts guest appearances from a well-stacked roster that includes names like Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Nigo, Labrinth, and MALICE.

In additional exciting news the “It’s Almost Dry Tour,” is launching May 29 in Seattle, WA. The initial phase of the tour wraps in Philadelphia on June 23. Tickets for the “It’s Almost Dry Tour” went on sale last month and they can be purchased here.