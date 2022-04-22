Last month, M1llionz returned to the proverbial fold with a brand new single titled “NGL,” which quickly raised hopes that a new project was in the works. Yesterday (April 22), he threw some additional fuel on the fire with “10 To Da O,” a Pyrex Kenny-produced offering that sees the Birmingham, UK emcee connecting with Chicago rising star Munna Duke. All-in-all, both artists can be heard delivering some of their hardest rhymes to date:

“Two years in jail in jail, eight years probation, countless times in the police station, 2011, first time got bagged, even then didn’t right no statements, I was sixteen when the trap got raided, ten years old when grandma faded, 2019, where little cuz’ blazed it, 2022, I can buy me a spaceship, cocaine and bitches, canes and switches, blades and stitches, who’s on what? I don’t wanna hear ’bout back in the day, right now, are you outside or not?”

Courtesy of Chauffeur, the accompanying visual for “10 To Da O” sees M1llionz connecting with his Midwest collaborator in Parkway Gardens — a neighborhood better known by many as O Block, which was home to the likes Chief Keef, King Von, and even former first lady Michelle Obama. Throughout the clip, the artists and their crews mob heavy in different locations throughout the apartment complex, including in the parking lot and in one of its many residences.

The last couple of years have seen M1llionz becoming one of drill’s current frontrunners, much in part thanks to runaway hits like “LAGGA,” “Y PREE,” and “B1llionz.” Last September, he liberated his debut mixtape Provisional Licence, a 12-song offering with collaborations alongside Headie One, AJ Tracey, Lotto Ash, and Jevon. The project landed M1llionz within the top ten on the Official Albums chart, further solidifying his place position musically.

Press play on “10 To Da O” below.