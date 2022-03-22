Earlier this month, M1llionz made a big return with “NGL,” which arrives several months after the release of his debut mixtape Provisional Licence. This past weekend, the Birmingham emcee continued his momentum with “8PM In Seaview,” which sees him connecting with fellow rising stars Seggy Inkk, Night Owl, and Yxung Pharo — a trio that’s collectively known as 1Formation. Over production courtesy of Bvrban Muziq, M1llionz can be heard giving some real technical lessons in regards to his preferred artillery:

“We got Mac-10s, Mac-11s, we got Scorpions, Smith & Wessons, I slapped it on a main road, nearly shot a bitch, that’s my bredren, don’t start shit and regret it, ’cause I’ll clart it in a second, and a kick back on a 12 gauge, have your arm jerkin’ like … AKs ain’t a myth, 7.62 shots in his clip, but this 9×19 feels more comfortable on my hip, I use three-8, that’s a spin, when it’s four-four, that’s a spin, come and see you with this 9-piece, I don’t need to train in the gym…”

Directed by Chauffeur, M1llionz and 1Formation can be seen in the midst of a studio session in Kingston, Jamaica‘s Seaview Gardens (hence the name of the title). Simply put, the clip shows the collaborators both in Deadly Beats Studio and mobbing heavy and enjoying their personal vices under Jamaican nightfall.

Provisional Licence officially made landfall last September, and contained 12 songs with additional features from Headie One, AJ Tracey, Lotto Ash, and Jevon. Prior to that, M1llionz has continued to solidify his position as one of the frontrunner on the drill scene, mainly thanks to top tier singles like “Y PREE,” “B1llionz,” and “LAGGA.”

Press play on M1llionz and 1Formation’s “8PM In Seaview” below. Hopefully, there’s plenty of new tunes coming from all parties much sooner than later.