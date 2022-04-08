By Angel Saunders
As previously reported by REVOLT, today (April 8), The Academy Awards decided to ban Will Smith for 10 years. The punishment came after Smith physically assaulted Chris Rock as he presented at the Oscars.

While on stage at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith and well, as they say, “the rest was history.”

After Pinkett Smith took offense to Rock’s joke about her lack of hair, her husband walked on stage and showed Rock what happens if you don’t keep his “wife’s name out your fucking mouth.”

In the weeks that have followed, there has been a whirlwind of responses. Some stars have spoken out about Smith, even going as far as saying they were “sickened” and “traumatized” by his behavior. Others have praised his actions. Pinkett Smith’s Girls Trip costar, Tiffany Haddish, described Smith’s Oscars slap as “the most beautiful thing [she’d] ever seen,” as he did it to defend his wife.

It’s safe to say that the majority of us were genuinely surprised. Smith has been a long-time favorite from his days on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” to his role as Mike Lowrey in Bad Boys to his music career with fun songs like “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.”

In a video posted this morning by TMZ, even Fat Joe admitted his shock by the incident.

“It’s sad cause Will’s such a beautiful person,” the “Lean Back” rapper said. He continued, “Had it been 50 Cent or Fat Joe, I would understand. But Will Smith, he’s like the best we got.”

Although Rock declined to press charges, Smith still faces major repercussions — such as complaints to the FCC and film projects being shelved.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the news of Smith being banned so far.

Will Smith

