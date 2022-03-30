On Sunday (March 27), the 2022 Oscars went viral for a plethora of reasons – one being Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face after the latter made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair by calling her “G.I. Jane.”

The incident was so shocking that the millions of people watching the awards show initially thought that it was a fake skit between the two. Viewers quickly learned that it was, in fact, real when Will began yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth!” to which Chris replied, “I will” before moving along with his presentation.

REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs came on stage shortly after the moment to honor The Godfather movie. But before he did, he made the tense moment a bit lighter by saying that both stars were going to move with love for the remainder of the night, which made Will laugh.

After the awards show, while briefly speaking to a reporter, the mogul added that Will and Chris’ situation was “not a problem. That’s over… It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

Unfortunately, many people took this as confirmation that Will and Chris talked it out and made up. Even Chris’ brother Tony tweeted about Combs’ words on Tuesday (March 29). When a follower asked him, “So Diddy was lying when he said Chris and Will made up that night and are good now?” Tony replied, “Yep.”

In a new statement on Wednesday (March 30), Combs cleared up what he meant by his words. He stated, “I never confirmed they had reconciled. I said ‘as brothers they will work it out’ and let’s move on with love.’”

The next day after the Oscars, Will took to social media to address Chris directly for what he did. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” the King Richard Oscar winner stated. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”