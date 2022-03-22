President Joe Biden has agreed to relocate select Ukrainian refugees into the United States. According to NBC, the plan favors Ukrainian activists, journalists, and members of the LGBTQ community. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki notified reporters that Biden is expected to unveil the plan this week ahead of his trip to Europe.

Journalists with assignments covering the crisis in Ukraine have been subject to numerous attacks, with some being injured or killed. Two American journalists were recently shot while covering the conflict, leaving one dead. Just a few days ago, journalist Brent Renaud was killed while covering the crisis in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently reached out to the family of journalist Brent Renaud who was killed in Ukraine on Sunday (March 13).

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia began in February, in which nearly 300 Ukrainian civilians and military personnel were injured by Russian attacks and invasions on metropolitan areas of the country. The situation quickly escalated out of control after Russian forces seized Chernobyl, the most famous nuclear site in the world.

Following weeks of strife, the White House agreed to sanction Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Ukraine and Russia recently reached an agreement to provide safe ways for civilians to evacuate the country.

Since the European Union was founded in 1993, Russia has been at odds with the pact. After the EU announced their sanctions against Russia, the United States also announced a bevy of financial sanctions. These sanctions were fiercely criticized by opponents, who felt that it was much too lenient of a measure against unabashed Russian tyranny. President Obama called for support towards Biden’s measures in a statement on social media.

Numerous celebrities have expressed their concern for civilian safety in this growing global crisis. Young Thug has agreed to lend a hand to African immigrants trying to escape the country. There are currently roughly 4,000 Nigerians currently in Ukraine, many of which are students. Many have also called out the disproportionate treatment of African immigrants after various videos depict mistreatment have surfaced online. The hashtag #AfricansInUkraine has garnered global attention as locals share their stories of mistreatment and discrimination, even in the midst of crisis.

Other celebrities, including The Weeknd, have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to various causes dedicated to the situation. Bay-area rapper Lil B has chimed in with messages of “pushing peace,” employing a friendly spin on Gunna’s hit song. Cardi B has also expressed her support for the citizens of Ukraine.

Some companies are trying other creative ways to sanction Russia, as Netflix and TikTok recently suspended service in the country.