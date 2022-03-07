Netflix and TikTok have suspended their services in Russia, CNN reports. The two platforms now add to a list of companies that have stopped servicing Russia in protest over its invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement on Sunday (March 6), Netflix said its streaming content will no longer be available in Russia.

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a company spokesperson told CNN.

According to Variety, Netflix also paused production on all of its Russian original shows. The company also rejected a new law that requires streamers with more than 100,000 subscribers to air Russian-state TV channels.

Also on Sunday, TikTok announced it would ban uploads and livestreams from Russia in light of the country’s new “fake news” law, which passed on Friday (March 4). The law threatens prison time against anyone who posts information about Russia’s attack on Ukraine that’s deemed false by the Kremlin, which has described the invasion as a “special military operation” and “peace-keeping mission.”

“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” TikTok wrote on Twitter.

However, Russian users will still be able to use the app’s messaging service, the company said.

Other entertainment giants have also announced their intentions to boycott Russia. Disney previously said it would pause all movie theatre releases in the country, while Warner Bros. said The Batman would not air in Russian theatres.

Last week, Exxon also announced that it would quit its last Russian project. Additionally, Boeing has paused all of its major operations in Moscow.

Other international companies that have pulled back from Russia since its invasion of Ukraine include Apple, Ford, BP and Shell.