Tia Mowry will forever be a fan favorite on the small screen. The “Sista, Sista” alum was delighted over her son’s latest accomplishment, People reports.

The mother of two took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 16) and shared an endearing moment with her 10-year-old son Cree Taylor. In the clip, Taylor can be seen reacting in shock after learning of his acceptance into a school of his liking.

Mowry added a text to the video saying, “Telling our son he got into his dream school. A new favorite memory and dream come true for us all,” Mowry wrote. Her husband, actor Cory Hardict, asks his son whether or not he’s been a model student. While Taylor credits his good behavior, his father jokingly hits back with “I’m going to show you what your teacher said, okay? Read this.”

After setting their son up for the good news, Taylor reads a message on an electronic device before bursting into tears when he learns of his acceptance. Hardict embraces his son with a hug. The actress follows behind with her own exciting laughter in praise of her son.

“SO proud of @creehardrict for getting accepted into the school of his DREAMS. As a mother, my goal was and is always to support and give my children the opportunities I never had as a child and this week, BOTH of our dreams came true! Congrats, Cree it’s only up from here. Mommy loves you and we got you!” she wrote.

Hardict and Mowry were married in 2008 and also share a 3-year-old daughter named Cairo Tiahna. Their love story has been told countless times but is still one for the books. As he worked odd jobs while auditioning for roles, the Karen star met the actress when he was at a bus stop.

“I was waiting on a bus stop—after I shot my first film. Her sister and her drove by, they saw me waiting and asked to give me a ride. I was embarrassed,” he said. “I was downtown. They gave me a ride and we were friends ever since. They took me to Inglewood, so that’s how that relationship started.”