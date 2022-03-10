Soulja Boy continues to prove that he’s one of the hardest working artists in show business. Earlier this week, the SODMG head honcho unveiled his latest single “Euphoria,” which borrows from the Zendaya-led series of the same name. The track sees Soulja boasting about past deeds and his current lifestyle:

“I’m sellin’ these pills like ‘Euphoria,’ I’m sellin’ that dope like ‘Euphoria,’ she high off that Perc’ like ‘Euphoria’ … which one of these cars go the fastest, shit, all these niggas molasses, I got kicked outta school, I was skippin’ the classes…”

2021 was a prolific year for Soulja Boy, who released the projects Soulja World, Big Draco, Rich Off A Computer, No Looking Back, Swag 4, and Big Draco 2, along with a slew of loose singles, collaborations, and videos throughout. Just last month, he surprised many with an appearance on Kanye West’s stem player-only album Donda 2, which contained what’s arguably one of the best verses of his career:

“This the first time in a long time, used to be broke but I’m on now, I was just stuck at the bottom, grindin’, now I’m shinin’, sittin’ at the top, I was just stuck in my feelings, now I’m just ridin’ ’round playin’ with millions, now I’m havin’ racks to the ceilin’, stackin’ up cash, what a wonderful feelin’, we used to go walk in the mall to go shop, but now, we can walk in and buy the whole buildin’…”

Earlier this week, Soulja also found himself at odds with Akbar V, who put her own spin on Omerettà The Great’s controversial ode to Atlanta “Sorry NOT Sorry.” Thankfully, it seems like cooler heads prevailed, as can be seen via the Instagram exchange below:

Press play on Soulja Boy‘s “Euphoria” below. In related news, Big Soulja has been invading small screens via the new REVOLT series “The Life of Draco” — you can catch up on those episodes here.