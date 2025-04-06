Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Mike Marsland/WireImage / Contributor via Getty Images, Emilee Chinn / Staff via Getty Images, and TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lauryn Hill, Ryan Coogler, Kendrick Lamar, and Venus Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Love them or hate them, Geminis sure have a knack for garnering really strong opinions. Represented by the twins and encompassing May 21 through June 20, Gemini is an air sign and the third sign in the zodiac. At their best, they are considered strong communicators who are intelligent, curious, adaptable, and multifaceted. At their worst, they can be big exaggerators who are two-faced, flaky, indecisive, and gossipy. But every sign has its stereotypical positive and negative traits, so not too much on the Gemini!

Despite the controversies, Geminis are responsible for a lot of unforgettable cultural moments. They are innovators — endless idea banks with creative minds that can be as diabolical as they are genius. Check out some of our favorite Gems below.

1. North West (June 15)

Before she was even a teenager, North West already had over 10 songs under her belt. But don’t think for a second it was just because of her famous parents. North’s ever-changing iconic style and blunt honesty to her own mom proved that she’s a freethinking creative force anybody would be lucky to have on their team. Did we mention she rapped in Japanese for her FKA Twigs feature? A true Gemini.

2. Laverne Cox (May 29)

Like a Gem usually is, Laverne Cox is a multitalented star. Between fiercely advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights, publishing a memoir, winning an Emmy for executive production, starring in hit shows, and being named a Glamour Woman of the Year, she is a very busy woman. So, don’t blame her zodiac sign if she takes a few days to answer your text message.

3. Fetty Wap (June 7)

The “1738” rapper himself was always honest about how he lost one of his eyes. But we know there are some other Geminis whose bad side would have been tempted to make up a wild story instead of explaining congenital glaucoma to everyone. Plus, “Hey, what’s up, hello,” is only an acceptable pickup line if you’re saying it with the confidence that only a Gemini can bring.

4. Naomi Campbell (May 22)

London native and global superstar Naomi Campbell is an incomparable Gemini. At just eight years old, she was already on her way to becoming a fashion icon. Her timeless talent, effortless confidence, and unapologetic attitude all exemplify what being a Gemini is all about.

5. Venus Williams (June 17)

How many Grand Slam champions do you know who have also started an interior design firm? And a fashion line and a superfood protein powder? And wrote a self-help book that became a New York Times bestseller? Yeah, we thought so. Venus Williams definitely works like there are two of her, but it’s all in a day’s work for the twin sign.

6. Lauryn Hill (May 26)

Imagine having both The Score with The Fugees and The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill on your resume. That’s light work for a Gemini, though, because they are gifted with an undeniable creativity. Some would call them mad geniuses, but only those who can’t see the bigger picture. And how many other women who are whole grandmothers have you seen on the Rolling Loud stage? She’s the ultimate coolest matriarch in Hip Hop.

7. Kendrick Lamar (June 17)

Gemini is one sign you definitely do not want smoke with, as shown by Kendrick Lamar, because they will bring the fire every single time. He’s a profound lyricist, giving us Hip Hop commentary that makes us think, side-eye, laugh, and sometimes dance all at the same time. He’s an artist with twin-mind powers — that must be how he won that Pulitzer Prize (the first rapper to ever do so, btw).

8. Zoe Saldaña (June 19)

This woman is booked and busy! She has been a major part of not one but three huge franchises: Star Trek, Avatar, and the MCU. And because some of those films were so successful, she’s actually starred in four of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Zoe just barely made it into the right season with her cusp birthday, but we’re proud we get to say she's in the fam.

9. Patti LaBelle (May 24)

The “Godmother of Soul” herself, the very blueprint, sometimes an actress, occasionally a business mogul, and always a star... Patti LaBelle, ladies and gentlemen. For well over 40 years, she has slayed stages, red carpets, award shows, and the dessert aisles of Walmart. She also ventured on “The Queens Tour” with fellow Gemini Gladys Knight (May 28) when they were both 80 years old, outperforming artists decades their junior.

10. Marilyn Monroe (June 1)

Image Image Credit M. Garrett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Marilyn Monroe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

An icon for the ages, Marilyn Monroe walked in her own aura and became so much more than just an actress or model. In her many starring movie roles, she was known for mixing sex appeal with comedy and drama. The original bombshell.

11. Ryan Coogler (May 23)

As the mastermind behind the groundbreaking film, Sinners, and both Black Panther films, Ryan Coogler is a certified genius. Not to mention his many other incredible film projects. He’s an inspiration to creatives everywhere, bringing his unique vision to life in a way only a Gemini can.

12. Normani (May 31)

Fifth Harmony may have been where she started, but Normani’s career has no limit to where it can end. She has grown from being called a “mini Beyoncé” to being her own pop/R&B icon in her own right. Her star shines bright like the twin constellation itself!

13. André 3000 (May 27)

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt André 3000 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Going from one of the highest-selling Hip Hop groups of all time, OutKast, to dropping flute and piano albums is so very Gemini. He flows with change, accepting his own evolution over time. We can’t wait to see what other sides of him are yet to be unleashed!

14. Tupac (June 16)

Image Image Credit Ron Galella / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tupac Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The Gems really have Hip Hop on lock with the heavy hitters. Tupac knew how to write timeless rhymes that make us turn the volume up in the car and ponder the harsh realities of life. He is definitely going down in the Gemini Hall of Fame.

15. Morgan Freeman (June 1)

Morgan Freeman has managed to accomplish what every Gemini dreams of: Having tons of people listen to whatever you feel like matters the most in that moment. After spending decades gracing our screens as an actor, he’s started his own personal newsletter.

16. Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes (May 27)

Image Image Credit Al Pereira / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

One of our own gone far too soon, Left Eye’s legacy as an artist will live on forever. Her influence is undeniable, from fashion to Hip Hop. She always led with her heart, and TLC wouldn’t have been the same without her.

17. Serayah McNeill (June 20)

We barely got to save this star from the clutches of Cancer season, but we’re glad she’s ours. She’s a triple threat, continuing to elevate her career even while she was pregnant. From “Empire” to everything!

18. Rasheeda (May 25)

It has been over a decade since Rasheeda first let us know why she got that ring, and it’s been an anthem for the engaged girlies ever since. But one thing a Gemini is going to do is put their hand in several industries. She’s a rapper, reality TV star, and an entrepreneur in cosmetics, restaurants, and fashion.

19. The Notorious B.I.G. (May 21)

Image Image Credit L. Busacca / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Notorious B.I.G. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bringing in the start of the best season on the astrology chart, Notorious B.I.G. grew into a Brooklyn legend. His bars were unforgettable, his presence was larger than life, and his impact on Hip Hop was immeasurable. A certified Gemini GOAT.

20. Tems (June 11)

This Nigerian songstress has a one-in-a-million voice. As an artist, she has curated a mix of afrobeats/afropop and R&B. And her sultry voice has made her a go-to for vocals on rap songs, from Future to Drake.

21. Remy Ma (May 30)

A true Gem never backs down, whether it’s against their industry peers, an ex-partner, or anybody else who wants the smoke. She’s a strong woman who has been through a lot but has never let it break her. Plus, she is just getting finer every birthday!

22. Lenny Kravitz (May 26)

Few stars manage to maintain their “cool” over the years, but Lenny Kravitz has never had an issue. He’s still a complete rock star after decades in the game, and we’re never quite sure what he’s going to do next. We’re proud to call him part of the Gemini crew.