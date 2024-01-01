Image Image Credit Mike Coppola/MG25 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tems Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Tems has one of the most distinct voices in today’s music scene. Deep, airy, and full of emotion, her tone cuts through every track she’s on. She got her start in Lagos, building a sound that pulled from alté, R&B, and soul, but never felt boxed in. When “Try Me” dropped in 2019, it was clear she had something different. Then came “Essence ” with Wizkid, and everything changed — the world started paying attention.

Since then, Tems has been everywhere. She stole the show on “Fountains” with Drake, brought depth to “No Woman No Cry” on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and stayed in her own world on her EP, If Orange Was a Place. Every time she sings, there’s a weight to it — like her voice knows how to express what heartbreak, healing, and hope actually feel like.

Tems is more than just a singer. She’s a driving force behind reshaping what we expect from voices in contemporary music. In a time when production can sometimes overshadow talent, Tems reminds us that a voice full of emotion and honesty still carries unmatched power. Her vocal style doesn’t shout to be noticed but commands attention with subtle strength and depth. It’s this ability to connect on a raw, human level that makes every song she touches feel personal and unforgettable. That’s what makes Tems’ vocal moments worth breaking down. Check out just a few of her best!

1. NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

We love a good “Tiny Desk Concert,” but Tems came in and shifted the whole atmosphere. She opened with “Me & U ” and immediately locked everyone in. By the time she slid into “Ice T” and “Unfortunate,” it felt like we were sitting in on something personal. “Forever" was smooth and steady, and "Love Me JeJe” closed it out like a soft landing. No overdoing it, no big production, just Tems, a band, and that voice filling the room with ease. The entire set felt like a reminder that soul doesn’t need staging, it just needs truth.

2. Genius’ Open Mic

When she gave us "Higher" on “Open Mic,” she knew exactly what she was doing. That raspy yet soothing voice, delivering a message that’s actually pretty harsh, makes you forget the song is about a one-sided relationship. Only a real songstress can make heartbreak sound that soft and controlled. That kind of emotional pull is rare and unforgettable. Her vocal restraint lets the lyrics sting without ever raising her voice.

3. Coke Studio Global

At Coke Studio Global, Tems gave more than a performance — she turned the experience into something fresh and powerful. Her voice sounds so crisp and polished, almost like a finished track instead of a live show. There’s a warmth and strength in her delivery that carries a real sense of hope and confidence. Tems took on Queen’s "A Kind Of Magic" and, like a true artist, she owned it, making it feel both timeless and new at the same time. Her version moves with quiet power and a spirit that feels entirely her own.

4. Me & U (Acoustic Version)

“Me & U” is already packed with strong emotions, but here Tems strips it down live with just a piano. You feel it in a whole new way. This kind of raw love and yearning is rare in music today, making her performance a refreshing glimpse of vulnerability and hope for something real. She invites you to lean in and experience love without any distractions, just peace and love. Even the silence between notes feels intentional, like she’s speaking through every breath.

5. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Nigerian princess shut down the stage on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” performing her hit, “Burning.” The song has a strong message, and you know she put all of the emotion behind her vocals, so you couldn’t help but to feel her. Every note carried weight, showing exactly why Tems connects so deeply with her audience. Her delivery held a quiet fire that didn’t need smoke or mirrors to be unforgettable.

6. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon with Wizkid

Even though she had been popping in Lagos, North America really got to know Tems from her feature on Wizkid’s single, “Essence.” From there, things took off fast. The duo created an African smash that hit No. 9 on the Billboard charts and earned a Grammy nod for Best Global Song Performance. “Essence” still comes through every summer, proving its lasting power year after year.

7. 2024 Billboard Women in Music

Somehow, she made trials, tribulations, and heartbreak sound angelic. The song fits perfectly for celebrating women, with Tems owning her flaws while knowing her worth and value. In a world full of settling and situationships, she makes it clear she won’t accept anything less — her vocals carrying that message loud and proud. Her tone sits in a space that feels both gentle and immovable.