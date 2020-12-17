Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images and Miikka Skaffari/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and T-Pain Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Some rappers build their legacies through classic albums. Others make their names by dominating the charts. Out of both groups, a select few have become legends in the feature game by turning guest verses into career-defining moments and stealing the spotlight whenever they appear.

The best feature rappers aren’t just talented; they have a presence so strong that they elevate every track they touch. They deliver iconic punchlines, bring unmatched energy or lace songs with unforgettable hooks. Some even outshine the main artist, proving that a guest verse can sometimes be more memorable than the song itself.

From club anthems to lyrical showcases, these kings (and queens) consistently made Hip Hop more exciting. While many rappers have had impressive guest appearances, these artists turned features into an art form, cementing themselves as the most reliable and impactful guest artists in rap history.

Before we count down a list honoring arguably the greatest assist-makers on wax, we would be remiss not to salute a few others who also made waves for the culture.

Guest emcee honorable mentions

While these artists didn’t quite make the list, their impact on guest verses remains undeniable. André 3000 may not appear often, but when he does, his poetic storytelling (UGK’s “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You”) and lyrical depth (Rick Ross’ “Sixteen”) turn songs into instant classics. Black Thought brings unparalleled lyricism, making tracks like Big Pun’s “Super Lyrical” and Statik Selektah’s “Bird’s Eye View” feel like masterclasses in rap. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg adds effortless West Coast cool to anything he touches, from Dr. Dre’s “Nuthin’ But a G Thang” to Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris’ “Welcome to Atlanta (Remix)," proving he can fit into any sound.

For pure energy, DMX’s growling, aggressive presence on The LOX’s “Money, Power, Respect” and LL Cool D’s “4, 3, 2, 1” always commanded attention. On the melodic side, Future redefined modern trap features, making tracks like Jay Rock’s “King’s Dead” and Gunna’s “pushin’ P” into hypnotic anthems. Though they didn’t crack the list below, each of these rappers delivered legendary guest verses that helped shape the genre.

10. T-Pain: The Auto-Tune genius

Before Auto-Tune was everywhere, T-Pain perfected it. His hooks and guest verses turned songs into massive hits, from Flo Rida’s “Low” to Jamie Foxx’s “Blame It.” Whether he’s harmonizing or dropping playful bars, his presence guarantees a banger.

9. 2 Chainz: The king of quotables

2 Chainz has a gift for crafting hilarious, clever and effortlessly cool guest verses. His appearances on the Kanye West-led “Mercy” and Juicy J’s “Bandz a Make Her Dance (Remix)” demonstrate just how much his punchlines hit different, making every feature feel like a party.

8. Drake: The hook and verse MVP

Drake doesn’t just give guest verses – he makes features his own. Whether it’s his viral barbs on French Montana’s “Stay Schemin’,” his hook on DJ Khaled’s “I’m On One” or seamless flows on Travis Scott's “Sicko Mode” and Big Sean’s “Blessings,” he has a way of turning collaborations into career moments for both himself and the lead artist.

7. Rick Ross: The “bawse” of lavish guest verses

Rick Ross is Hip Hop’s go-to guy for luxury rap. His booming voice and confident delivery add weight to songs like Ye’s “Devil in a New Dress,” Lil Wayne’s “John” and Chris Brown’s “New Flame.” His ability to paint cinematic pictures with his words makes him top-tier in this category.

6. Jadakiss: The street rap specialist

Jadakiss brings grit, bars and raw street wisdom to every feature. Whether it’s his razor-sharp flow on Nas’ “Made You Look (Remix),” Ghostface Killah’s “Run,” or Ja Rule’s “New York,” he consistently proves why he’s one of the most respected lyricists in Hip Hop.

5. Kendrick Lamar: The lyrical assassin

Kendrick Lamar’s guest verses are mini masterpieces. He doesn’t just rap – he constructs intricate, layered performances that demand rewinds. His verse on Big Sean’s “Control” shook the rap world while “family ties” with Baby Keem showcased his versatility. His bars on Travis Scott’s “Goosebumps” became a fan favorite and, as revealed during a HOT 97 interview, left the song’s main artist beyond flabbergasted. There's also a certain collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin ...

4. JAY-Z: The feature legend

JAY-Z doesn’t do a ton of guest verses, but when he does, he makes them count. From out-rapping Lamar on “B**ch, Don’t Kill My Vibe (Remix),” to blessing Ye’s “Diamonds from Sierra Leone (Remix),” to elevating Jeezy’s “Go Crazy (Remix),” Hov’s presence turns tracks into certified classics.

3. Nicki Minaj: The queen of stealing the show

Nicki Minaj doesn’t just deliver guest verses; she takes over the entire song. Her shape-shifting energy on “Monster,” a huge factor in her ascent to the top of the rap genre, is a prime example. The Young Money star’s slick bars on Trey Songz’s “Bottoms Up” and her swag-heavy verse on Yo Gotti’s “Rake It Up” are evidence that she’s one of the best to ever do it.

2. Busta Rhymes: The energy god

No one commands a track quite like Busta Rhymes. His rapid-fire flow, animated delivery and insane breath control make every feature unforgettable. Whether it is A Tribe Called Quest's “Scenario” (a song that propelled him to solo stardom, no less) or his timeless lyrical assault on Chris Brown’s “Look at Me Now,” his presence is pure electricity.

1. Lil Wayne: The undefeated feature GOAT

There’s no debate: Lil Wayne is the greatest feature rapper of all time. His legendary run following the turn of the century – remember 'Mixtape Weezy'? – saw him jump on every song imaginable, and every time, he made it his own. From delivering flawless verses on T.I.’s “Swagger Like Us,” Lloyd’s “You” and Eminem’s “No Love” to bringing his unpredictable, punchline-packed style to pop collaborations, Wayne proved that no one could match his work ethic, creativity or sheer dominance in the feature game.

Other rappers have had incredible guest runs, but no one has done it as consistently, as long, or with as much impact as Lil Wayne. It should also be noted that two other emcees on this list – Drake and Nicki Minaj – are here as a result of Weezy’s Young Money empire. That’s why he sits comfortably at No. 1.