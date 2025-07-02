Image Image Credit Julia Beverly/Contributor via Getty Images and NurPhoto/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne and LiAngelo Ball Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

LiAngelo Ball clearly left out a few details regarding the remix to his runaway hit “Tweaker,” which featured some fresh bars from Lil Wayne. The track, which sounds like it was pulled from Cash Money Records’ golden era, took on a life of its own after being heavily meme’d on social media and played in professional locker rooms across the country. Artists like Boosie Badazz and Moneybagg Yo made requests to get on the melodic offering, further adding to its Dirty South appeal. In an interview for REVOLT’s “Studio Sessions” series, Juvenile opened the door to a possible “Tweaker” collaboration with the baller-turned-rapper.

Before the updated track arrived on Friday (Feb. 7), GELO, who will be performing at NBA All-Star Weekend later this month, told Billboard that working with Weezy F. Baby felt like “hooping with Jordan.” He also said he didn’t provide any input on the New Orleans legend's catchy rhymes during the recording phase. “I hit him up on [Instagram and told him], ‘Your verse hard as h**l. That’s what we [were] missing on our s**t,’” he stated. “He was cool. He was like, ‘I hope you mess with the verse.’ He’s cool. But yeah – that verse is tough.”

Some time after “Tweaker (Remix)” made landfall, Wayne appeared on Tyga’s Twitch channel in support of the Young Money alum’s new album, NSFW. In addition to chatting about his contribution to Tyga’s project (the hard-hitting “Pop It Off”), he used the meetup to reflect on working with GELO. Surprisingly, the Chino Hills artist was more of a micromanager than fans thought.

“Shout out GELO. You gotta let ‘em know how I had [to redo] my verse,” Wayne humorously recalled about 45 minutes into the stream. “GELO is demanding, by the way. These new n**gas! Usually, I’ll give somebody a verse, and, by the grace of God, they love it. That man called me and said, ‘Ay, man. Can you change this part, man?’” After sharing laughs, he admitted to agreeing with the small critique – which wasn’t specified to Tyga during their chat – and showed nothing but love and appreciation for the feature request. In typical Wayne fashion, he also claimed to know nothing about GELO’s formal debut and its success before he reached out.

Before “Tweaker (Remix)” hit streaming platforms, Wayne starred in a lighthearted Cetaphil commercial that referenced his omission from the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. The 90-second ad also revealed the release date for the Hip Hop veteran’s upcoming LP, Tha Carter VI, which will make landfall in June.

All-in-all, a Weezy cosign is sure to add plenty of new life to the booming cut as the weather begins to get warmer. Whether lightning can strike twice for GELO, who promised a follow-up song and a full-length album, is yet to be seen. Those who caught his visit to PlaqueBoyMax late Thursday (Feb. 6) were able to catch a taste of what’s to come. If you missed it, you can check out a recap here.