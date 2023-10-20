Image Image Credit Luke Hales/Contributor via Getty Images and Julia Beverly/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LiAngelo Ball and Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ever since LiAngelo Ball unveiled “Tweaker” back in January, many have speculated about who might appear on a remix of the retro-inspired cut. Adding to that, artists like Moneybagg Yo and Boosie Badazz openly reached out to the baller-turned-rapper in hopes of contributing to the song. Notably, the Kunica and Glockie Cheez-produced banger remains on the Billboard Hot 100 after debuting at No. 29.

On Thursday (Feb. 6), Gelo revealed his collaborator for the updated release, which officially lands on streaming platforms this Friday (Feb. 7). “We got Lil Wayne getting on there,” he told Billboard. “Legend. The GOAT. You know I had to, for real. That’s like hooping with Jordan. No cap.”

The Chino Hills talent also spoke on connecting with his New Orleans counterpart after the remix was recorded. “I hit him up on [Instagram and told him], ‘Your verse hard as h**l. That’s what we [were] missing on our s**t,’” he recalled. “He was cool. He was like, ‘I hope you mess with the verse.’ He’s cool. But yea – that verse is tough.”

Fans on social media had a positive response to the news. “Lil Wayne on the ‘Tweaker’ remix? Hold on, now. Gelo might be on to something,” wrote one user on X. Another shared, “I knew Wayne was ‘bout to kill that ‘Tweaker’ s**t. That’s Cash Money [and] Young Money s**t all day.”

Earlier this week, Weezy shared a cryptic Instagram Story promising a treat for his fans. “Y’all know I’m not going to be [at the Super Bowl] this week, which means I guess there’s a seat to fill,” he began. “Shout out to New Orleans, but I’ve been working on something very special. I got something exciting coming for you Thursday... Until then, I’m chillin’.” Whether he was referring to his appearance on “Tweaker (Remix)” is yet to be confirmed.

Check out other reactions to Wayne’s “Tweaker” inclusion below.