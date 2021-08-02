Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Tweaker” video Image Alt LiAngelo Ball, Ball brothers Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ever since fans got a taste of the song during a Kick stream, LiAngelo Ball’s “Tweaker” was destined for success. After releasing the nostalgic-sounding cut on streaming platforms, the track made its way through professional sports locker rooms, set off countless memes, and earned co-signs from the likes of Moneybagg Yo, Boosie Badazz, and Meek Mill. The KUNICA and Glockie Cheez-produced jam even earned a top 40 placement on the Billboard Hot 100. All that was missing was a matching visual.

On Thursday (Jan. 30), Gelo delivered the long-awaited clip for “Tweaker,” which was directed by HPLA. Keeping with the single’s turn-of-the-century vibes, viewers could check out plenty of classic whips while the Chino Hills, CA personality kept the party going at different locations. As expected, brothers and NBA stars LaMelo and Lonzo Ball joined in with high-energy cameos.

During a sit-down interview with Speedy Morman, Gelo spoke on the meaning behind the song’s title. “That’s just my lingo, for real,” he stated before defining the term as “something that just looks crazy.” “Someone might see Melo and be like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s tweaking,’” Melo explained. “[He] might spaz out, say some words loud.”

The rapper-athlete also made it clear that he’s been perfecting his musical talents for some time. “This is random to other people, but for me, it don't feel new or nothing ‘cause I’ve been writing since third grade,” he stated. “It’s just life, for real. It don’t feel like a job... I’m excited for what’s to come. I feel like ‘Tweaker’ just opened up a door or a window to some bigger stuff.”

In addition to performing his runaway hit during the NFL’s NFC divisional round playoff game in Detroit, MI, Gelo secured a spot at the upcoming Rolling Loud California this March. There will also be a remix to “Tweaker” with a yet-to-be-revealed Def Jam signee.