Over the past few weeks, LiAngelo Ball has been catching plenty of social media attention thanks to his debut single, “Tweaker.” Now, it looks as though the infectious offering earned him a lucrative recording contract.

On Monday (Jan. 13), ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed that he signed with Def Jam and Universal Music Group. According to the report, a representative from Gelo’s Born2Ball Music Group confirmed an agreement that’s valued at up to $13 million with $8 million guaranteed. The deal also granted him complete ownership of his catalog.

Social media first caught wind of “Tweaker” through Kick streamer N3on, who hosted Gelo during a livestream hangout session earlier this month. While it helped to create countless memes, the boastful cut led many to reminisce about turn-of-the-century Hip Hop from hubs like Atlanta and New Orleans. Other NBA players began filming themselves partying to the song once it was officially released. Even veteran rappers like Boosie Badazz and Moneybagg Yo offered to jump on “Tweaker” for a high-profile remix.

Gelo, who will be appearing on stage at the upcoming Rolling Loud California festival this March, isn’t the only Ball brother who stepped into a recording booth. His older sibling, Lonzo Ball, blessed the masses with projects like Born 2 Ball and BBA (Bounce Back Album). In 2022, the Chicago Bulls guard teamed up with Gelo (known then by his G Honcho moniker) for the eight-song effort Ball-Star Pack.

Following a short stint with Lithuanian basketball club Prienai, Gelo made an unsuccessful attempt to be selected in the 2018 NBA draft. He subsequently joined the Junior Basketball Association, an organization created by his father, LaVar Ball, and the Big Baller Brand, before taking training camp contracts with the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets. In 2021, he landed a spot on the NBA G-League's Greensboro Swarm, where he played for two seasons. More recently, he held court in Mexico as part of Astros de Jalisco.