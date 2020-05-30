Image Image Credit Thaddaeus McAdams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Hot Boys (B.G., Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and Turk) Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Back in November 2024, Lil Wayne gave a packed crowd at New Orleans, LA’s Smoothie King Center one heck of a show with the latest iteration of Lil’ WeezyAna Fest, complete with a highly anticipated Hot Boys reunion. The following month, B.G., Turk and Juvenile reconnected with their former Cash Money peer to give fans a Hot Boys Holiday concert in Houston, TX.

On Wednesday (Jan. 22), it was announced that the legendary Hip Hop quartet will hit the road for a three-date tour. Backed by Live Nation, the U.S. excursion will touch down in Tampa, FL; Charlotte, NC and St. Louis, MO in February. Pre-sale tickets are now live via the official Lil’ WeezyAna Fest website, and public sales become available on Friday (Jan. 24).

The Hot Boys liberated three albums – 1997’s Get It How U Live!, 1999’s Guerrilla Warfare, and 2003’s Let ‘Em Burn, the last of which made landfall after the group split to focus on solo ventures. While each member experienced impressive levels of success, it was Wayne who found himself at the forefront of music thanks to a wealth of chart-topping albums, mixtapes and spotlight-stealing featured appearances. Weezy’s Young Money label also produced rap icons like Drake, Nicki Minaj and Tyga, all of whom helped to further solidify their boss’ hard-earned GOAT status.

On Monday (Jan. 20), social media personality Mel Mitchell had the opportunity to speak with the Holly Grove representer during an AT&T-sponsored segment of the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the clip, Wayne confirmed that the long-awaited next installment of his Tha Carter series will arrive in 2025. “Guaranteed,” he stated on camera. While his most recent album, Funeral, landed at the top of the charts in 2020, Tha Carter V hit the streets two years prior and marked the official end of Wayne’s highly publicized legal issues with Cash Money head Birdman.