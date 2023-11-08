Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Juvenile performing Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

2025 marks 28 years since Juvenile released his first album on Cash Money Records, Solja Rags, and nearly 50 years since he was born. Though the rap icon has decades of party anthems, he still reflects on the times when the artist and the man were one in the same in order to spread the reality of what people were dealing with in New Orleans.

In this “Studio Sessions” installment, the Hip Hop legend discusses working on a potential album with B.G., the competitive energy in early Hot Boys sessions back in the ‘90s, and how he, Crown Royal, and Starter are giving back to his hometown of New Orleans. Check out the exclusive chat below!

How have your sessions changed since the start of your career? What is the difference?

The difference is now I go whenever. Back then, I had to go every day; it was more like a job with Cash Money. If you didn't report to the studio, you’d pretty much miss one of those great hits people know us for making. It was pretty much an everyday thing for me. Wayne, B.G. and Turk were still in high school. So, most of the time, it used to be just me, Mannie Fresh, Birdman, and Slim in the studio.

What were some of those Cash Money hits you missed out on?

I got sick when they did “I Need A Hot Girl.” I had the flu. I missed that one, but I'm in the video, though (laughs).

Which of your hits did you make the quickest?

It has to be “Ha” and “Back That Azz Up” because we had deadlines on those two songs. We had to turn in the album that Monday. We were in Nashville over the weekend, and I knew I had those two songs already. I had already recorded some of the “Back That Azz Up” record, but I didn't like the vocals. So, I changed everything about the song. The whole thing with “Ha” was I needed a fast song, something like “Solja Rags,” on the album. I feel like that was something that my album really needed, and it was done spur of the moment. It was last minute, man.

I did both songs on the same day. Back in those days, we recorded on tape, so you couldn't mess up. If you listen to “Ha,” you can hear me rehearsing in the background at the end of the song. I would say it took about 30 minutes to make.

What were some of your favorite Cash Money sessions to be a part of?

I would say when we went to Houston and did the first Hot Boys album. That was the Get It How U Live!! album that came before we got the big record deal. We recorded the whole album in four days in Houston. I was just in raw form when we did that.

As you said, Turk, B.G., and Lil Wayne were still in high school during those years. What was the dynamic like in the studio with you all together?

It was crazy, man. It was one of those situations where we were all competing with each other because, me being the oldest, I always walked in there with that competitive attitude. “I don't give a f**k what y'all saying, I'm about to f**k over all of y'all (laughs). I don’t care what kind of rhyme you got, it better be on point because I'm about to take over this song.” It was more of a competitive experience. Wayne would go duck off in the corner somewhere. He would always be the last one to pop up.

Now, those studio sessions have led to you performing in the French Quarter at the Starter House for their Super Bowl event with Crown Royal. How does the music you make pair with what Crown Royal is planning to showcase in New Orleans?

I'm a party guy, man. But, as far as me, I’m into philanthropy and so are they. Crown Royal is one of those companies that has been giving back from the beginning. The fact that we're doing a project together and they’re donating all of the proceeds to the Foundation for Louisiana’s Freedom Forward Fund is such a big thing. I’m glad they chose me to be part of it. It's going to be something special.

Have you ever made any songs while sipping on some Crown Royal?

I have back in the “Bounce (For The Juvenile)” days when I wrote the DJ Jimi album -- before I got with Cash Money. We didn't call it Crown Royal. We called it “The Purple Pillow.” It was all about the bag. It was all about the purple bag back then.

Crown Royal is collaborating on special Starter jackets and, as you mentioned, donating the proceeds to the Foundation For Louisiana’s Freedom Forward Fund. What would that have meant to you as a kid?

It would’ve meant a lot, man. My city is poverty stricken, and one of the main reasons is because people that have opportunities and big situations with these big companies put us last on the list. I'm not mad at them, but we feel like sometimes we get overlooked, and it takes people like me, Crown Royal and Starter getting together to make things happen. We bring awareness, and maybe these other big companies will follow suit.

It’s been a while since the last Juvenile album. Are you working on a new project?

I definitely am, but it's more of a Hot Boys situation. I’m recording a lot of music with B.G. lately. So, right now, I think it's a B.G. and Juvenile project coming.

B.G. came home from prison in 2023 after serving 11 years. How is his recording process now compared to before he went to prison?

He's serious, man. He’s a businessman right now. He learned that being in front of the camera and using his platform the right way will help his career. I think he's doing the right things right now.

Do you have any unreleased collaborations we’ll hear one day?

I plan on putting out all of my unreleased collaborations. I have some with NBA YoungBoy and Rick Ross. I don't know if I'm going to ever put the music out, but I've done songs with everybody.

One collaboration we need is you and GELO on the remix of his song “Tweaker.”

My daughter sent the tweet to GELO because we were trying to let him know that's kinda our sound. That's kinda a Louisiana sound. That’s like a Baton Rouge/New Orleans sound. I'm hopping on anything, man. You'll never hear me say something negative about none of these young cats. I came from that same cloth, and I wanted the old guys to show me respect, and a lot of them weren’t showing respect.

Have you ever recorded any music that made you get emotional in the studio?

Yeah, I would say Hot Boys’ “Dirty World.” That would choke me up a little bit. When “Dirty World” came out, one of my close friends from childhood got killed, and the New Orleans murder rate was No. 1 in the country. We just felt like it was because we were all trapped in this system that we couldn't get out of. That song was kinda like our cry out. I think a lot of people were relating to it when it came out.

You turn 50 in a couple months, and you’re still putting out music. André 3000 said he hasn’t dropped much because he feels his age limits what he can rap about. How do you still make music that you want to release?

You gotta enjoy it, man. For me, with rap, you should be where your feet are. You know what I'm saying? Make a song about where your life's at right now. You don't have to be where you were at when you first came out. I'm pretty sure most of the rappers that rapped about the streets and gangster lifestyle, and stayed doing music for 20-plus years, are gonna change the subject. There are a lot of things to rap about. That's something I don't ever want to hear from anybody. Man, just say you’re tired and your skills are running low.

What do you have planned for 2025?

A lot of business, man. This collaboration with Crown Royal and Starter for this Super Bowl 59 jacket, which I think is beautiful, is a beautiful situation. The money from all of the proceeds will be donated to the Foundation for Louisiana’s Freedom Forward Fund. I've never been a participant of something as big as this. This jacket is an exclusive, so it's only going to be sold during this Super Bowl weekend.