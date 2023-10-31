Image Image Credit Erika Goldring/Contributor via Getty Images and Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Dec. 16), Lil Wayne appeared on “The Skip Bayless Show” to further address being snubbed for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. “For whatever reason, I believe that it’s over my head,” he stated. “I don't know why. Period. Obviously, I believe that it [would] have been perfect, but I do not know why.”

He also admitted that, to him, not being chosen meant that he has more to prove, to which Bayless disagreed. “You know what? I want to get to the point where I’m undeniable,” the “Lollipop” star added. “I want them to walk in there and have 10 other choices, and whoever’s in charge says, ‘No. You have to go with him.’”

Another related topic discussed was Kendrick Lamar, the man who was picked to be the next halftime show performer. At one point, the show’s namesake asked Weezy about the Compton emcee’s “wacced out murals,” which included lines like, “Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud, irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down.”

“That was my first time hearing it. I think he’s a fan like I’m a fan of his music,” the New Orleans legend expressed. “I think he saw what everyone else saw; he saw how much it meant to me. I think that’s all he means. Obviously, he can’t control that. So, he didn’t let me down.”

The Young Money head honcho continued by revealing a conversation he had with Lamar following the hoopla. “I wished him all the best and told him he better kill it,” he recalled. As far as the aforementioned song, Wayne felt that “no explanation was needed” during his exchange with the pgLang frontman. “I understand those words. Like I said, I think he just means that he made it there and his hard work is the reason why he made it there, and... letting me down is just me being upset and disappointed about not getting that spot.” Unfortunately, there will be no chance of a surprise appearance, as Wayne won’t be in the country when the Super Bowl takes place come February 2025.