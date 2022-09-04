Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“Don’t start none, won’t be none” is the energy behind Lil Wayne’s message to Kendrick Lamar after learning he was name-dropped on the Compton emcee’s new project. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Friday (Nov. 22), Hip Hop was gifted the surprise release of GNX.

The 12-song project was delivered after the Grammy Award-winning artist had the summer on lock with his series of Drake diss records, and just a little over two months before he helms the stage for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. The latter has been the source of widespread reactions since he announced that he was chosen for the gig in September.

Among the mixed offering of comments were people who hoped that Lil Wayne would be tapped, seeing as though the game will be held in his hometown of New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome. The “A Milli” rapper admitted that, like many of his fans, he was disappointed to learn that his time to grace the stage has yet to come.

Earlier this month, during his annual Lil’ Weezyana Fest, he told the crowd, “I worked my ass off to get the f**king position, and it was ripped away from me.” Lamar had a direct response to his one-time idol’s sentiment about the ordeal when he unleashed his thoughts on GNX’s opening track “wacced out murals.”

He rapped, “Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down.” With social media already in a frenzy over the release, Wayne wasted no time in letting everyone know he caught the jab. In a tweet he warned, “Man, wtf I do?! I just be chillin [and they] still [come for] my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg [you] all. No one really wants destruction, not even me, but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”

When the lights go up for the 15-minute halftime show, it will officially mark Lamar’s second time doing so. In 2020, he earned his first Emmy for his role in Dr. Dre’s medley of hits that saw him perform alongside the superproducer, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige.