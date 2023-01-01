Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Danny Boy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Danny Boy Steward is a one-of-a-kind talent. Even though his debut album, Black Heart, was released in 2023, his voice has been timeless, as his work with Death Row Records as a teenager landed him on unforgettable albums like the Murder Was The Case soundtrack and Tupac’s All Eyez On Me.

“When we were recording at Can-Am Records in California, I would be in Studio A, ‘Pac would be in Studio B. Pac would come in while I'm recording my songs saying, “Hey, man, I got us one, come in the back,” Steward told REVOLT. “So, I go in the back, and that's how those songs that I was blessed to be a part of came to be. I was on ‘Picture Me Rollin’,’‘Heaven Ain't Hard 2 Find,’ ‘What's Ya Phone #,’ and ‘I Ain't Mad At Cha.’”

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the 30-year music veteran discusses his singing bringing tears to Tupac days before his passing, being a teenager signed to Death Row Records at its peak, and how tough love from Babyface brought the best out of him.

As a teenager, you were able to be featured on Tupac’s All Eyez On Me album. How did you first connect with Tupac?

I signed to Death Row Records at 16. They were closing out on Murder Was The Case soundtrack, actually. Suge (Knight) liked me so much, he kept telling me, “Sing something else, sing something else.” He told me to get in the studio with DJ Quik, and we recorded “Come When I Call.” I was the youngest artist on Death Row, and Suge was like a father to me. Actually, he adopted me when I was a teen. I was always with Suge. So, when he went to visit ‘Pac after ‘Pac got out, he told me to sing something. After that, I became like a personal radio player for Tupac. So, when we were recording at Can-Am Records in California, I would be in Studio A, ‘Pac would be in Studio B. Pac would come in while I'm recording my songs saying, “Hey, man, I got us one. Come in the back.” So, I go in the back, and that's how those songs that I was blessed to be a part of came to be. I was on “Picture Me Rollin’,” “Heaven Ain't Hard 2 Find,” What's Ya Phone #,” and “I Ain't Mad At Cha.”

I heard a story that you made Tupac cry with your singing. Is that true?

When he was in the hospital [after the Las Vegas shooting], he was there sedated, and we would all stand around the bed and pray. While we were praying, his mom said, “sing something,” and I sang “A Change Is Gonna Come,” and tears just rolled from his eyes to his ears. He passed away maybe three days later.

You never released an album on Death Row Records. Your debut album, Black Heart, came out in 2023, nearly 30 years after your appearance on Murder Was The Case soundtrack.

So, Tha Row [Records] put out an album called It’s About Time of some of the music that I recorded back in the day. But, Black Heart was the first album I released.

Over your career, are there any sessions you hold near and dear to your heart?

I’d have to say the “I Ain’t Mad At Cha” session. It was really magical. Actually, ‘Pac didn't really like the song that much. That session stands out the most. Also, I loved the session for my song “Slip N Slide.” It was great to be able to work with DeVante Swing, meet Ginuwine and Missy [Elliott] for the first time, and work on that song. I also had an opportunity to go in the studio and work with Babyface. I was hoarse, and it was my day for working with Babyface on the song “It’s Over Now” from the Gridlock’d soundtrack. I was planning on leaving and not recording. He said some words to me. I don't remember the words, but they weren’t nice. It was essentially, “Get on your s**t. What you mean you’re hoarse? Go in there and let me hear what you got” (laughs).

I'm just sitting there, and I'm trying to hit notes. I think because I was so nervous, my voice locked up on me. But, being able to work with all of those greats is what stands out the most.

Any plans to put out any music on the new Death Row Records ran by Snoop Dogg?

So, Chicago Creed [Music Group] and I collaborated on the Black Heart album. It's available on all platforms. Y'all go listen to it. I did a Christmas song [called “Special Kind of Fool”] on the Death Row Revue album that Snoop released on the new Death Row Records this past Christmas. It was a remake of a Basic Black song. So, I look forward to collaborating with Death Row on my next project. Death Row is home to me.

I saw you and Snoop Dogg in the studio.

That was my first time in the studio working with Snoop. That was my first time getting the opportunity to vibe with him on my own. It was amazing just to see how he worked. We were there working. To go to The Mothership, get on the mic, and get on a song with him was amazing. To see Death Row go through its demise, and to now see where it is with the great artists that they have, is beautiful.

What do you have planned for 2025?

I want to act. I'm a restaurateur. I have a restaurant called Oh Danny Boys where I do food. I have The Tupac Burger, bacon cheddar Snoop dog, Bernie Macaroni. I look forward to extending my food brand this year as well. I just wanna get busy. This is the year of getting busy and doing it.