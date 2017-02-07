Image Image Credit Al Pereira / Contributor via Getty Images, Harry Langdon / Contributor via Getty Images, and Sal Idriss / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Redman, Eve, and Ludacris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Skits have been a distinctive addition to Hip Hop albums for some time, often serving as a humorous palette cleanser or the bridge to continue a conceptual plot line. Whether meticulous, scripted or seemingly random, some of these interludes contributed greatly to a body of work and -- in some cases -- have become iconic moments in rap history by themselves.

During Hip Hop's golden era, artists like De La Soul and the Wu-Tang Clan utilized skits in genius fashion. Dr. Dre's The Chronic and 2001 LPs provided extraordinary short scenes that either served as funny breaks or a narrative that improved the overall story. Skits reflected the artists’ life experiences, provided social commentary, or created fictitious scenarios that listeners could relate to.

Such scenes also allowed artists to demonstrate their creativity and character outside of the actual music. Eminem, known for his dark humor, mastered the approach of creating alter egos and parodies of real-life subjects in order to satirize various topics. The Marshall Mathers LP contained skits that often blurred between reality and fiction, and often served as a response to those critical of Em’s catalog's edgy subject matter.

With the advent of streaming and increased focus on single releases, skits within Hip Hop have appeared to decrease over time. In celebration of rap's historic approach to intermissions, REVOLT collected 17 belly-aching examples from some of the culture's most pivotal efforts. Check out the list below.

1. Eminem’s Paul Rosenberg and Steve Berman skits

On the breakout album The Slim Shady LP, Eminem introduced the world to his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, on a phone call skit that poked fun at the rapper’s controversial subject matter. Subsequent albums from the Detroit legend and his D12 collective included additional – and increasingly dark – interludes with Rosenberg and Steve Berman, the now-Vice Chairman of Interscope Capitol Labels Group. You can listen to the two executives talk about their fictionalized contributions to Em’s discography here.

2. Ludacris’ “Greatest Hits (Skit)”

Ludacris stands as one of the most comical rappers in the culture’s history, much in part thanks to his larger-than-life persona on albums like Back for the First Time and Chicken-n-Beer. On his sophomore LP, Word of Mouf, the Atlanta-based talent added a skit titled “Greatest Hits,” a faux advertisement of white people performing (or failing to perform) some of Luda’s most notable cuts at the time.

3. Outkast’s “Kim & Cookie (Interlude)”

On Stankonia, André 3000 and Big Boi decided to set up a humorous skit before the titillating “I’ll Call B4 I Cum.” On “Kim & Cookie (Interlude),” fans were able to listen in on a conversation between two women – one of whom had an unfortunate encounter with an apparent “minute man.” The exchange was about as countrified and relatable as a Hip Hop moment from the South could go.

4. Z-Ro and Trae Tha Truth’s “Whoa Skit” (and others with Lil Duval)

Before he made his own music, Lil Duval would make appearances on projects by the likes of Wale, Dorrough Music and Trae Tha Truth, the last of whom featured the decorated comedian prominently on Life Goes On. Not long after, Trae would connect with former A**holes By Nature collaborator Z-Ro for the joint LP Is It What It Is, and Duval brought the laughs through a couple of voicemails. One example of that is above, which saw the Floridian talent pitching an unlikely car opportunity.

5. The Madd Rapper’s appearance on “Kick In The Door” and other Bad Boy classics

Throughout his music career, Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie has been a man of many hats. After finding major success as one of the main members of The Hitmen producer collective, the Howard University alum debuted his alter ego The Madd Rapper on the beginning of The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Kick In The Door.” Not only would Angelettie bring the hilarious hater persona back on Mase’s Harlem World, but he would also drop a full-length project as The Madd Rapper via Columbia Records.

6. Fugees’ Chinese restaurant skit at the end of “The Beast”

On their sophomore album, The Score, the legendary Fugees featured a short skit at the end of “The Beast” about a crazy encounter in a Chinese restaurant. The scene, which consisted of an exchange between the owner and a couple of unlikely customers, was almost reminiscent of martial arts films that you’d hear on a Wu-Tang Clan track. It’s the somewhat rare occasion where a skit is probably more of a random Easter egg for diehard fans than an actual vehicle to move the album’s concept forward.

7. Kanye West’s “Broke Phi Broke” fraternity skits

Day one fans are sure to remember the higher education themes found on Kanye West’s first three albums, which began with the pivotal College Dropout and ended with the sales-shattering Graduation. Sandwiched between those two classics was the equally dope Late Registration, which contained a series of interludes about the obviously fictional Broke Phi Broke fraternity and the hijinks that took place within the group’s ranks.

8. Kendrick Lamar’s parents on good kid, m.A.A.d city

The central theme surrounding Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city was a rollercoaster day in Compton while using the family van – a move that immediately drew his parent’s ire on the album’s first skit. While the XXL Freshman alum is dealing with the unfortunate circumstances of living in gang territory, both mom and dad are occasionally heard through voicemails that showcased their rawness, affection, and – of course – humor, especially regarding an apparent Domino’s request.

9. Eve’s “Philly Cheese Steak (Skit)”

On the classic Let There Be Eve...Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, “Gotta Man” segues into “Philly Cheese Steak (Skit)” by having a man singing the track during a visit to a restaurant. Along with another customer, the individual in question finds himself engaging in a back-and-forth with an employee over the city’s most treasured sandwich – one that can create a disagreement over the wrong ingredients in real life, much like in the fictionalized intermission.

10. Big Pun's "Pakinamac” skits

This one generated laughs out of pure silliness. On his debut LP, Capital Punishment, the late Big Pun began one of two skits with a run-in with a drug dealer – one that quickly escalated to a shootout where bullets humorously seemed to land everywhere but the intended target. A subsequent conversation between Pun and other Terror Squad members soon turned from a serious exchange into a random and melodic tongue-twister.

11. Little Brother’s “UBN” skits

The entire concept of Little Brother’s The Minstrel Show was based around a fake network titled UBN (or “U Black N**gas”), a striking satire of television shows, musicians, and advertisements that generated as much controversy as it did laughter. To the delight of the North Carolina group’s fans, this concept would make a major return on Little Brother’s comeback album May the Lord Watch.

12. Lil’ Kim’s appearance on The Notorious B.I.G.’s “F**k Me (Interlude)”

Close compadre Lil’ Kim had a few uncredited appearances on The Notorious B.I.G.’s Ready To Die album, and what was likely her most memorable was on the aptly titled “F**k Me (Interlude).” As one would have guessed from the title, the two collaborators simulate a wild sex encounter, and Kim’s disrespectful name-calling in the heat of the moment is what truly made the track golden.

13. Cam’ron’s “I’m A Chicken Head (Skit)”

What sounded like an actual phone call between Cam’ron and an unknown woman proved to be one of the more hilarious moments within the Dipset frontman’s discography. The true highlight was when the woman in question seemed to forget the noises that a chicken makes during her angry tirade.

14. Wu-Tang Clan’s “Killer tape” skit on “7th Chamber”

The first official skit from the Wu-Tang Clan definitely set the tone as far as allowing fans a close look into the group’s dynamic. In this case of this 36 Chambers sequence, Raekwon confronted Method Man over a kung-fu flick – specifically, The Killer – before Ghostface Killah entered the room to notify the other members of a possible death in their neighborhood. Before heading out (and just prior to the beginning of “7th Chamber”), Meth got a final dig in and annoyed his brethren in the process.

15. Redman’s “Satellite Van” skits

Centered around the crudely titled F**k All Y’all radio network, a string of comedic skits from Doc’s Da Name 2000 began with a reporter who found himself “in somewhat of a pickle” during a Newark, New Jersey, broadcast. A satellite van that was stolen pops up during a crazy police chase in a later interlude. Just another day in Brick City.

16. Dr. Dre’s "The $20 Sack Pyramid” skit

Dr. Dre's "The $20 Sack Pyramid" humorously mimicked the ‘70s TV game show "The $20,000 Pyramid" and likely drew inspiration from De La Soul’s earlier game show sketches. This low-budget, gangsta-themed version featured Big T**tie Nickie as host Henny Loc, and contestants Duck Mouth (The D.O.C.) and Bootnee Lee Farnsworth (Samara), who hilariously exchanged clues and answers to win a dub sack and a gift certificate.

17. De La Soul’s 3 Feet High and Rising game show intro

In Brian Coleman’s book “Check The Technique: Liner Notes for Hip Hop Junkies,” De La Soul member Posdnuos revealed that the game show concept on “Intro” was one of the last things to be done on 3 Feet High and Rising. As Rock The Bells explained, that and other skits on the groundbreaking effort turned out to be rather revolutionary, as many other album formats would follow suit in conceptual creativity.