New York Fashion Week is always a spectacle, and the celebrity lineup always takes things to a whole new level every year. From jaw-dropping couture to streetwear with an edge, stars step out in fashion-forward ways that demand attention. The streets of NYC become a runway in their own right as celebrities show up to shows draped in everything from cutting-edge silhouettes to sleek, tailored ensembles that exude luxury. NYFW isn’t just about designers on the catwalk — it’s about the front row flex, too.

At the semi-annual event week, celebrities come to serve. The energy is palpable without fail, and each outfit tells a story of creativity, individuality and cultural influence. As always, the influence of Black culture is heavily unmistakable in the mix of designers, stylists and trendsetters who bring an unapologetic flair to the scene. Wearing everything from statement-making and boundary-pushing pieces to classic looks with a fresh twist, these 12 stars turn NYFW into their own personal style moment. Here is a breakdown of the best-dressed celebs who own the week.

1. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor is a showstopper at every Fashion Week she attends. Known for her blend of edgy streetwear and high fashion, the singer brings a dynamic energy to any event. Her fearless, experimental style often includes bold patterns, sharp tailoring and statement accessories, solidifying her status as a fashion risk-taker. Whether she’s in the front row or collaborating with designers, Taylor's looks are as much about attitude as they are about fabric. She consistently merges her dancer background and artistic side, giving her a unique flair that continues to make her one of NYFW's most exciting fashion figures.

2. Naomi Campbell

An icon of the fashion world for decades, Naomi Campbell dominates runways and Fashion Week appearances with an unmatched grace. Her legendary presence and flawless style choices have cemented her as a fixture in fashion history. Her ability to command attention with sleek, sophisticated looks or daring haute couture creations proves her versatility. From her early days in the ’90s to the present, Campbell’s impact on Fashion Week remains just as powerful, and her presence often signifies the pinnacle of style.

3. Rihanna

Rihanna has revolutionized how celebrities approach Fashion Week, turning every one of her appearances into a bold statement. From attending as a guest to showcasing her Fenty collections, the multi-hyphenate flaunts sartorial choices that are always ahead of the curve. Her outfits mix high fashion out-of-the-box pieces with elements of streetwear, often highlighting emerging designers. Her daring use of textures, shapes and colors never fails to make headlines, ensuring that she’s not just a fashion spectator but an architect of trends. The Bajan singer has an unapologetic and constantly evolving approach to fashion that makes her one of the most influential figures at Fashion Week.

4. Law Roach

One of the most renowned celebrity stylists, Law Roach is a force behind some of the most iconic Fashion Week moments. Best known for his work with Zendaya, Roach’s work transcends mere trends — often pushing his clients toward looks that are timeless, powerful and narrative-driven. His keen eye for detail and ability to blend elegance with edge has made him one of the most sought-after stylists in the industry. For Fashion Week, his choices elevate his clients while simultaneously setting new benchmarks for what it means to truly own the runway.

5. Zendaya

Zendaya quickly drew attention as a style icon, largely thanks to her creative partnership with Roach. She consistently stuns with bold, sophisticated looks at Fashion Week that push the envelope of what’s considered fashion-forward. Her versatility in switching between ultra-glamorous couture and sleek, modern street styles has made her a darling of designers and fashion critics alike. The actress easily embodies different aesthetics — from vintage Hollywood to futuristic chic — which cemented her as one of the most anticipated figures in fashion.

6. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her playful, yet refined fashion sense, which consistently shines at Fashion Week. Whether embracing bold prints, oversized silhouettes or structured suits, this fashionista’s choices are never conventional. She brings an effortless blend of high-fashion elegance and a sense of fun that makes her stand out. The “Black-ish” star’s commitment to showcasing designers of color and supporting sustainable fashion adds depth to her already impressive style résumé. Ross’ always outfits tell a story of empowerment and individuality, making her a favorite on the fashion circuit.

7. Janelle Monáe

Fashion Week regular Janelle Monáe is known for her unique blend of artistic, futuristic and classic styles. The Grammy-nominated artist’s outfits often reflect her musical persona: bold, androgynous and unapologetically creative. Either in her signature black-and-white color palette or experimenting with daring, avant-garde pieces, Monáe’s fashion choices are always unexpected, yet polished. Her fearless approach to style makes her a fixture at high-fashion events, and her presence consistently turns heads as the Kansas native redefines what it means to be stylishly innovative.

8. ASAP Rocky

Hate it or love it, ASAP Rocky is indeed a fashion icon in his own right. Known for merging high fashion with street style in an authentic and groundbreaking way, the rapper dons ensembles that often reflect his deep understanding of both worlds. His influence extends beyond what he wears; his presence helps shift the culture of fashion, particularly in how Hip Hop and urban influences integrate into high fashion. The Harlem native’s style is effortlessly cool, making him one of the most anticipated faces during Fashion Week.

9. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo’s fashion sense blends classic sophistication with a bold, modern touch. He often steps out in sharp, tailored suits that elevate his red carpet appearances, while adding statement accessories like wide-brimmed hats and unique eyewear. The actor and playwright isn’t afraid to incorporate vibrant colors, textures and patterns, making him a standout in the fashion scene. Whether he’s in sleek evening wear or a casual look, his style choices consistently reflect confidence and creativity.

10. Damson Idris

Known for his sleek, polished style, Damson Idris has quickly become a fashion muse. His looks often mix classic menswear with a modern edge, including everything from tailored suits to bold streetwear-inspired outfits. The London-born actor made waves at NYFW in September, where his sharp sense of style caught the attention of many in the industry. Whether he's rocking a statement coat or stepping out in effortlessly cool monochrome ensembles, Idris consistently exudes sophistication, making him one of the most fashionable rising stars today.

11. Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams has long been a trailblazer in fashion, effortlessly blending streetwear with high fashion and setting trends across the industry. His unique style — often mixing bold colors, patterns and avant-garde accessories — has made him a fixture at any Fashion Week around the globe, from Paris to Milan. His collaborations with top designers, including his role as creative director for Louis Vuitton’s men’s line, have cemented his influence on the industry. Every time the record producer shows out, he pushes the boundaries and turns heads with his fearless approach. Williams is constantly redefining what it means to be a style icon.

12. Dwyane Wade

No matter where he goes, Dwyane Wade is always showing up and showing out. The former basketball point guard has truly become a force in fashion. At Fashion Weeks around the world, he brings his unique mix of luxury and boldness. Dressed in statement suits, daring prints or stepping out in something unexpected, the retired Chicago-born athlete always pushes the limits and gets people talking. Living proof that style isn’t just for designers and models, Wade brings that same confidence from the court to every fashion moment he steps into.