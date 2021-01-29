Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Brands have always seen big gains by tapping into Hip Hop, and with rappers' deep love for fashion not going anywhere, luxury labels are seemingly jumping at every chance to align with the genre.

Among the most notable examples is Pharrell Williams being named the men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton. Since then, the “Happy” hitmaker has brought big names to his runway shows, partnered with Tyler, The Creator to debut his capsule collection, and helped frequent collaborator Pusha T become one of the label’s ambassadors. Beyond that, it’s far from uncommon to see rappers getting a front-row view during NYFW, whether it be Cardi B attending Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 2019 show or Ice Spice and Lil Nas X at Coach’s 2023 event.

Fashion Week and designer showcases are magnets for stars from all corners of entertainment, and there are also quite a few times when musicians took their turn on the catwalk. Below, REVOLT rounded up a list of 11 rappers who’ve rocked the runway.

1. Cardi B

If Cardi B’s rap career has proven anything, it’s that she knows how to make an entrance. In 2023, Balenciaga tapped the star for its pre-fall 2024 show. She wore black leggings and a blue faux fur coat, which notably draped slightly off the shoulder. The musician paired the look with a diamond necklace complete with Balenciaga’s BB logo, earrings to match, and a ring. It’s also worth mentioning that the event wasn’t your typical runway — the show was set on a blocked-off street in Los Angeles.

Cardi has expressed her admiration for the luxury fashion house on numerous occasions. In “She Bad,” the New York native declared herself “Balenciaga momma,” while “Up” saw her dish out lines like, “Balenciaga Bardi back and all these b**ches f**ked.”

2. DJ Khaled

“They said I would never be a model, so I’m walking runways with Naomi Campbell,” DJ Khaled said after proving his haters wrong at Hugo Boss’ Spring/Summer 2023 runway show. The GOD DID artist dressed to impress in the designer’s signature ensemble, comprised of a black suit, white shirt, and leather shoes. The event took place at Miami’s One Herald Plaza, with other celebrities in attendance, including Law Roach and viral TikToker Khaby Lame.

3. Lil’ Kim

Image Image Credit Scott Gries / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil’ Kim Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Much like its sibling brand Phat Farm, Kimora Lee Simmons’ Baby Phat was deeply intertwined with Hip Hop. She enlisted Lil’ Kim to walk for one of the label’s fashion shows in August 2000. The “Magic Stick” hitmaker sported a fur-trim coat with semi-sheer lingerie underneath. Notably, a bedazzled Baby Phat logo was embossed on the thong bottoms.

4. Kanye West

Kanye West is — or was, considering their tumultuous split in 2022 — another avid supporter of Balenciaga. He made his runway debut for the maison’s Summer 2023 collection, helmed by longtime friend and Creative Director Denma, during Paris Fashion Week that same year. The Graduation artist stepped out in an outfit consisting of a padded jacket adorned with cargo pockets and leather moto pants. Hate it or love it, it was very on-brand for Balenciaga and West, who wore all-black for much of his Donda rollout.

5. Kid Cudi

Having been named men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton earlier in the year, Virgil Abloh presented his first collection for the label at 2018’s Paris Fashion Week. The fashion show featured Kid Cudi on the runway, with West’s “I Thought About Killing You” playing in the background. Fast-forward to 2023, after Abloh’s unfortunate passing, and Cudi joined fellow rappers Quavo and Offset to walk in LV’s “Virgil Was Here” show.

6. Young Thug

Image Image Credit Albert Urso / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Philipp Plein went big for his show at 2017’s New York Fashion Week. The designer recruited Fetty Wap, Desiigner, and Young Thug to walk at the event. The YSL Records founder sported black moto jeans with distressed details along the thighs for his bottoms. The rest of Thug’s look included a fur-trimmed jacket and bomber underneath.

7. Pusha T

Being a frequent collaborator of Pharrell Williams has its perks, like Pusha T getting to strut his stuff on the runway at several Louis Vuitton shows. At the Virginia producer's debut with the maison, the It’s Almost Dry creator wore a knee-length coat with “The Louis Vuitton Lovers Presents” printed on it. He returned to the runway for LV’s Western-themed men’s collection for FW24.

“That was special. Looking at my best friend, who has always been a fashion icon. It was like watching all of his greatness come to fruition in full,” Pusha told Vogue in 2023. Not to mention, the rapper was appointed as one of Louis Vuitton’s house ambassadors a year later.

8. Lil Durk

Lil Durk touched down in France for Mike Amiri’s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase at 2022 Paris Fashion Week. The Chicago-born lyricist walked in an all-over-print sweatshirt, white shorts, and matching sneakers, all while Souls of Mischief’s “93 ’til Infinity” set the mood. Many months later, Durk gifted the designer with a diamond ring featuring his logo on it. “Thanks for being a part of this show and even more for becoming a true friend. It’s more than fashion and music,” Amiri reacted.

Durk has paid homage to the designer several times, too. Take “Bougie,” for example, where he spat, “Oh, I think I'm bougie/ Mike Amiri jeans cost me two Gs.” Other tracks with references include his own “Turn Myself In,” “Never Again,” and “Sad Songs.”

9. Lil Nas X

After being named Coach’s global ambassador, Lil Nas X took the finale walk at their Spring/Summer 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. He sported a leather vest and matching cropped shorts, in addition to gladiator sandals and a mini Tabby bag from the American fashion house. The showstopping moment preceded their Y2K-inspired capsule collection, which launched at the top of 2024.

10. Cam'ron

Image Image Credit Fernanda Calfat / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cam’ron Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Cam’ron declared, “I’m so fly high, I’ll f**k around and wear a cape” on 2007’s “Hot Mess.” Less than seven years later, at Mark McNairy’s NYFW show, the fashion icon walked the catwalk wearing a piece from Dipset’s cape collection with the designer. He wore the faux fur-lined piece over a suit while hand-and-hand with his then-girlfriend, Juju Castaneda.

11. Playboi Carti

Virgil Abloh brought his music industry friends into the mix for Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2019 menswear show. The runway was graced by artists like Steve Lacey, Dev Hynes, and Playboi Carti, who was outfitted in a translucent poncho and iridescent duffel bag. “It was legendary. While I was doing it, it was crazy,” the Whole Lotta Red artist said in a sit-down with Big Boy. “A couple [of] days after, when I got back home, I watched it and [was just like], ‘Wow.’”