Nothing brings people together quite like music, and when you’re not listening on your own, there’s nothing better than experiencing it with folks you care about (or at least people who love the same songs and artists you do).

Judging by the lineups announced both before and early 2026 is expected to be a great one for live music across every genre. A$AP Rocky and Baby Keem are headlining different nights at Governors Ball, Jhené Aiko and Ashanti are bringing the vibes to Jazz in the Gardens, and festival favorite Tyler, The Creator is topping multiple lineups — including, potentially, his own Camp Flog Gnaw.

With that in mind, REVOLT put together an ongoing list of festivals to attend in 2026, along with where to buy tickets. Whether you're a rap enthusiast, R&B lover, or enjoy a bit of everything, keep scrolling.

1. Jazz in the Gardens (March 7-8)

Though it’ll be tough to top last year, Jazz in the Gardens announced that it’ll be returning to Hard Rock Stadium on March 7 and 8. The 2026 lineup includes Jhené Aiko, Nelly and Ashanti, Ludacris, GloRilla, and SWV, to name a few. Event organizers also teased that a “major surprise guest” will be taking the stage.

2. Lollapalooza Chile (March 13-15)

Before the Chicago festival, which traditionally takes place in early August, Lollapalooza will take over several countries in South America, beginning in Chile before continuing through Argentina and Brazil. The headliners stay mostly consistent across all three stops: Doechii, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyler, The Creator, along with a few others.

3. HBCU Aware Fest (March 26)

HBCUs — and HBCU culture as a whole — are certainly not left out of the conversation when it comes to festivals this year. In March, HBCU Aware Fest will hold its inaugural event, with John Legend, GloRilla, Jeezy, Tems, Coco Jones, and the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire on the bill. Jill Scott is also slated to take the stage, just a month after her first album in over a decade, To Whom This May Concern, arrives.

“From legendary icons to rising stars, each performance celebrates the cultural power and legacy of HBCUs,” Aware Fest organizers shared in a statement. “This one-of-a-kind benefit concert raises awareness, funding and support for historically Black colleges and universities across America.”

4. Coachella (April 10-12, 17-19)

Coachella continues to hold its place as one of the most historic and enormous festivals out there, thanks in no small part to its steady supply of banner acts. While pop does make up most of the headliners (Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and KAROL G), there’s plenty of Hip Hop and R&B to go around across the two-weekend event. Among the more exciting acts are Young Thug, Clipse, PinkPantheress, and Sexyy Red.

5. New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (April 23-26 and April 30-May 3)

Jazz is alive and well, especially when New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is treating fans to a massive lineup of talented artists across several generations. With two four-day weekends’ worth of action, there’s not much else jazz enthusiasts could ask for.

6. Rolling Loud USA (May 8-10)

Rolling Loud has delivered good lineups year after year, especially for the younger rap fans. While the California festival usually takes place in March and Miami tends to close out the year, organizers announced in January that 2026 will see its next U.S. edition take place at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium in May. Headliners include Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, and NBA YoungBoy.

“With Orlando, we’re able to be more accessible for fans, expand our footprint, and think long-term. Rolling Loud has always been about meeting the culture where it’s going, not where it’s been,” co-founder Matt Zingler said of the decision to move away from Miami.

7. Primavera Sound (June 3-7)

With Doja Cat, PinkPantheress, and Little Simz — who REVOLT highlighted in its round-up of female rappers from the U.K. — on the lineup, Primavera Sound is shaping up to be a pretty exciting option for anyone planning to attend the Barcelona-based festival. It’s scheduled for June, which is the perfect excuse to book that summer vacation.

8. Governors Ball (June 5-7)

Governors Ball 2026 is headed back to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where A$AP Rocky, Baby Keem, and Kali Uchis will lead the bill from June 5 to June 7. Other acts set to perform include Clipse, Mariah the Scientist, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, and Ravyn Lenae, along with a handful of additional artists.

9. Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (June 11-14)

Although Bonnaroo is a mixed bag in terms of genres, Hip Hop fans will be delighted to know that Vince Staples, Clipse, Smino, and Lil Jon were all announced on the lineup last December. Plus, Mariah the Scientist and alt-pop star Rachel Chinouriri are on the bill. It doesn’t get much better than this, especially in Tennessee.

10. Afro Nation Portugal (July 3-5)

Over in Portugal, Afro Nation is gearing up to set the summer off. Gunna, Kehlani, Mariah the Scientist, and LUDMILLA will be performing at the three-day festival, which takes place from July 3 to July 5. There’s also a promising slate of Afrobeats stars on the lineup, including Asake, Wizkid, Tyla, and Olamide.

11. ESSENCE Festival (July 3-5)

If you’re not trying to spend Fourth of July glued to a grill or surrounded by relatives, ESSENCE Festival will once again take over New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome. After the 2025 hurdles, organizers announced plans to “invest more” and scale back the number of nightly performers. “You're going to get more of our time, more of our commitment, more of our presence here,” Sundial Media Group CEO Kirk McDonald said in a statement.

12. Reading and Leeds Festival (Aug. 27-30)

For our friends across the pond, there’s plenty of festivals happening in 2026 outside of Glastonbury. Reading and Leeds Festival is set for Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, with U.K. mainstays like Dave and RAYE on the bill. Skepta, JADE, and several others were also announced in the first wave of performers.

13. All Points East (Aug. 28-29)

All Points East 2026 is offering two different lineups across two different days, and much like previous years, there’s a lot to be excited for. For one, Tyler, The Creator will be headlining both nights on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29, with familiar faces like Danny Brown, Ghostface Killah, Daniel Caesar, and Baby Keem also set to perform. There are a few new and on-the-rise acts on the bill as well, including Yebba, Samara Cyn, PARTYOF2, and Khamari.

14. Austin City Limits Festival (Oct. 2-4, 9-11)

Austin City Limits Festival takes place Oct. 2–4 and returns the following weekend from Oct. 9-11. With Doja Cat backing out of last year’s lineup and ultimately leaving Doechii and T-Pain as the only rap and R&B headliners, raising the bar in 2026 shouldn’t be much of a challenge.

15. ONE Musicfest (Oct. 24-25)

ONE Musicfest usually holds off on revealing its full slate of performers until later in the year, but the 2026 edition is confirmed for Oct. 24-25 at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. In the meantime, revisit REVOLT’s interview with Clipse from 2025’s festival.