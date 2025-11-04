Image Image Credit Francis Montoya Image Alt Clipse at the Hennessy Highline booth during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Pusha T and Malice — the esteemed brothers who make up the iconic Hip Hop duo Clipse — returned to the scene together after 16 years without an album, finally giving the culture their long-awaited reunion. In May 2025, they released “Ace Trumpets,” kicking off one of the most anticipated Hip Hop rollouts of the year. Their full project, Let God Sort Em Out, dropped a few weeks later in July, and the rest was history. Between a national tour, a groundbreaking performance at the Vatican, and countless podcast, radio, and talk show appearances, they made it clear they were back like they never left. Anywhere they’ve appeared, they’ve offered fans and hosts their raw vulnerability as brothers and artists.

By the time Clipse pulled up to the 2025 ONE Musicfest Hennessy Highline booth, the crowd outside was wrapped around the corner, the DJ downstairs was vibin’, and the anticipation in the air was high. As soon as they walked upstairs, their down-to-earth yet undeniable legend aura was instantly on full display.

7dPzIZnm

For REVOLT’s Chanelle Gibson and Chaquana Dunton, it was an honor to meet and pick the brains of the Virginia Beach-born legends. With Dunton’s strong family presence in Eastern Shore, Virginia, it felt extra special connecting with artists who carry that same regional pride.

Once everyone was ready and the cameras started rolling, REVOLT kicked things off with the first set of questions, diving into the meaning behind their comeback and the culture that shaped it before switching gears to their legacy. As they delivered their answers, the brothers were cool, calm, alert, and intentional. Rest assured, they came with the same vulnerability, realness, and humility as they’re known for in their bars.

Hennessy has such deep roots in Hip Hop culture. What does it mean to see the iconic brand continue to show up in the culture after all these years?

Pusha T: Man, I think it’s really good to see, you know, Hennessy show up for Hip Hop. It’s been very consistent within the culture. And just... all the support, and we show it back in the songs and the verses, always giving shout outs to Hennessy... from Nas...

Malice: Biggie.

Pusha T: To everybody, across the board.

Image Image Credit Francis Montoya Image Alt Clipse at the Hennessy Highline booth during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

What does the phrase Let God Sort Em Out mean to each of you personally?

Malice: With this journey right now and everything that we have been through, we see that there are things that we could not have even planned for. And it just came out really good, better than expected, better than what we could have put together ourselves. So, we know that God is in control and sometimes you just gotta relax, get rid of all anxiety, and Let God Sort Em Out.

Coming together again for Let God Sort Em Out, how has your energy and bond as siblings evolved when it comes to hitting up the studio?

Pusha T: I don’t think much has changed, you know. We definitely feed off each other, know that we got each other’s backs, and... if either one of us coming up short, we know how to pick up the slack for one another.

Malice: For sure, we know that there’s always a standard between us. And we understand that standard, so we always gotta bring that to the table every time.

Growing up, did you ever imagine that your bond as brothers would turn into such a powerful creative force?

Malice: No, I don’t think we, you know, foresaw that, but the fact that it happened is a beautiful thing. You know, we didn’t have any choice other than to be close growing up. Our parents made sure that we stuck together, [that] we had each other’s backs, and that [we knew] blood is definitely thicker than water.

Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Malice, Chanelle Gibson, Pusha T, and Chaquana Dunton at the Hennessy Highline booth during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center



You’ve influenced generations of artists and stylists, from your flows to your fashion. What does legacy mean to you at this point in your careers?

Pusha T: Legacy is everything. For us, it's about just seeing our goals all the way through. You know, actually showing the generation under us... what's ahead and what they can reach. And, you know, to [go even] further — surpass everything we do.

Malice: Yeah, I think that's something that the Clipse definitely bring. You see brotherhood, camaraderie... unity, togetherness, that's just something extra outside of the talent. And, I think legacy is everything, and I think that's a major keyword: Legacy. What do you leave when it's all done and said?

Describe the Clipse era in one word and explain why no one can recreate it.

Pusha T: The Clipse era in one word is: Resilience. Everybody, so many people would have given up. You know, it takes a lot to really fight through and be competitive, as we've been through all these different trends and eras. Fundamentals of Hip Hop just don't go out of style.

Image Image Credit Francis Montoya Image Alt An artist working at the Hennessy Highline booth during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Finish this sentence: If you wasn’t outside when ___ dropped, you can’t talk Hip Hop with me.

Pusha T: If you weren’t outside when “Shook Ones” dropped, you can't talk to me about Hip Hop. You can't talk to me about nothing!

Malice: If you weren't outside when Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... dropped, you can't tell me about nothing!

Seeing how much rap has changed, and how much family stories are resurfacing in music, what do you hope your brotherhood represents to this new generation?

Pusha T: You know, I think... I hope that our brotherhood, you know, just represents how you should be with your brother, whether they're blood brothers or not. Brotherhood, just in general, for everybody. I feel like this is something that we as a people should just be striving for.

Malice: Nah, I agree with that. I definitely feel like it's been a lot of division, you know, in Hip Hop. And sometimes it's necessary, you know, but overall, I think the bigger picture is just standing together.

The Thornton brothers grew up to be visionary storytellers, and Clipse has been recognized in countless ways by fans and peers alike. But hearing it straight from the source hit different — how they see themselves and why they’re untouchable. Dunton and Gibson reflected on their journey-driven words and how their distinct personalities shone through as individuals and as a unit. Moments like this signify why the culture was happy to see Clipse come back in full force.

Check out their ONE Musicfest performance above and watch the full interview with the celebrated Virginia emcees at the top of the story.