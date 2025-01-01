Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion made it crystal clear at Coachella’s 2025 iteration that the stage belongs to her, technical difficulties or not. On the final night of Weekend One (April 13), the Houston powerhouse shut it down with a packed set full of energy, surprises and iconic guest appearances. Though her performance was temporarily marred by mic issues, Meg pushed through like a true pro and made sure the crowd left with something to remember.

Dressed in a Texas-inspired leather two-piece and fur coat (which her dancers dramatically removed), Megan opened with a mashup of “Ungrateful” and “Thot S**t,” flanked by cowboy hat–rocking dancers. The energy went from 10 to infinity when the guest list started rolling out.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella celebration included some A-list help

Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante joined her early on for their genre-blending collab “TYG,” making for an effective warmup. Midway through her set, the crowd erupted as Queen Latifah appeared onstage. “Plan B” turned into a living tribute as the two legends flowed into a performance of “U.N.I.T.Y.,” a generational moment that had Megan literally throwing her hands up in reverence.

Keeping the momentum going, Victoria Monét popped out for back-to-back performances of “Spin” and “On My Mama.” The two danced together, moved in sync and gave fans a steamy, empowering moment that had the internet in a frenzy.

Ciara pulled up toward the end of the show for “Roc Steady” and “Goodies,” with Meg matching her step for step with their choreography. When the two hugged onstage, Ciara made it known how much the moment meant: “I love you Meg and I’m so proud of you!” The beautiful gesture caused a tearful and overwhelmed Meg to briefly turn away from the crowd in order to regain composure.

Megan Thee Stallion experiences mic issues during Coachella set

Even with all the magic, Coachella’s audio team wasn’t exactly in sync with Meg’s momentum. About 20 minutes in, she called out to the crew: “Somebody come out here and fix my motherf**king mic!” They did, but it wasn’t the last time the audio gave her problems.

Just as she was closing out with “Mamushi,” the mic cut off again — this time for good, which many believed was due to Coachella’s strict time limits. Undeterred, Megan still performed the choreography alongside her dancers in silence, giving fans a last taste of her energy. “Don’t y’all do the hotties like that,” she shouted, visibly frustrated but still in command. “Run ‘Mamushi’ back for the motherf**king hotties.” Then came the final mic-less shout: “B**ch, they said we gotta go!”

Those who missed the action can check out a full recap below.